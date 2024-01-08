The Muppets went hilariously meta as only the Muppets could

Entertainment

The Muppets were a crucial part of everybody’s viewing habits back in the day, and this clip from 1980 shows why – and why it never gets old.

There’s breaking the fourth wall And then there’s the Muppets pic.twitter.com/SpNhdYNUrG — Muppet History ❄️ (@HistoryMuppet) January 4, 2024

Self-referential comedy at its very best. That’s why Muppet History‘s post attracted comments like these –

“I don’t have the heart to tell him” lmao https://t.co/8ncZxjfA64 — Mike (@SpideyInTARDIS) January 4, 2024

Things are terrible.

“And then there’s the Muppets” https://t.co/skukWmDmCN — A Giant Sequoia (@TheSierraTree) January 5, 2024

Kermit’s remark is what really elevated this one — AgentOfEris (@AgentOfEris) January 4, 2024

Oh poor Gonzo… — Bubz491 The Bald Man (@matt_spillane) January 4, 2024

"Ready to wiggle some dolls?"

-Frank Oz — CappyCat (@CappyKitten) January 4, 2024

Knowing when, how, and how much to play with meta is an art. The Muppets are masters at it. https://t.co/1zXqAQfGIz — Chris Dee (@chrisdeecattale) January 4, 2024

James Pond_Agent 47 is clearly a fan.

As per that interview with Jim & Kermit together…once everyone starts listening to the Frog,they forget all about the "boring" man operating the puppet…except we'll always remember the way Jim,Frank etc., could ad-lib & make their characters come to life! — James Pond_Agent 47 (@JamesPond47) January 4, 2024

Here’s one such interview.

Very special.

