This woman’s furious that Quality Street changed their wrappers and it’s an absolutely incredible watch

Videos

Not everything about our Christmas entirely lived up to our absurdly inflated expectations, we’ll admit.

But we’ve never experienced such crushing disappointment – at Christmas or indeed at any time of the year – as this woman after opening her tin of Quality Street.

So furious was she that her favourite chocolate treat had deigned to change the wrappers that she took to TikTok to record a monologue all about it.

And it’s an absolutely incredible watch which has gone viral for reasons which are about to become patently obvious.

Actually crying laughing pic.twitter.com/5RXvFrwaEZ — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 6, 2024

Extraordinary scenes!

Reax: — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 6, 2024

Cast her in season 3 of The Traitors — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 6, 2024

Just in case you were wondering, Quality Street introduced new recyclable paper wrappers to replace the plastic and foil that she loves (the planet, not so much).

And here are just a few of the many, many things people said about it after @Tweet_Dec sent it into orbit on Twitter.

1.

I very briefly worked on Jeremy Vine’s radio show and doing the phones on it was basically listening to this for 3 hrs https://t.co/lMo9KVAeTo — Paddy Duffy (@PaddyDuffy) January 6, 2024

2.

We need to study the anger of middle-aged British conservative women. https://t.co/JUDZqNsPHw — Jack D ️‍ (@JackDunc1) January 7, 2024

3.

i’m obsessed with this I need MORE PLASTIC! pic.twitter.com/ljSzXflCGc — Matthew Todd (@MrMatthewTodd) January 6, 2024

4.

Quality Street could wrap their green triangles in toilet paper and I would still eat them — Gretchen Morgan (@incotweets) January 7, 2024

5.

these videos honestly make me laugh cause young people are called “snowflakes” yet here you e got an old person having a mental breakdown over the change of quality street wrappers https://t.co/VkmCMGX5qz — ⋄ ⚘ (@hotmessmolsx) January 7, 2024

6.

sue you’re shouting at sweets — Andy Parmo (@Andy_Parmo) January 6, 2024

7.