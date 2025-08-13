25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Welcome – or welcome back – to our weekly round-up of the gems we’ve spotted over on Bluesky. Today’s offerings include mentions of vegan recipes, social awkwardness, and Frankenstein – if you were wondering what you’re in for.

As always, show your favourites some love.

1.

hot singles in your area giving out yard milkshakes — kim (@kimmymonte.bsky.social) August 11, 2025 at 4:35 PM

2.

Shampoo product tester: *sniffing* I smell…coconut…bubble gum…aluminum foil…dehydrated monkey skin… Shampoo marketing idiot: We'll call it: Ocean Breeze. — Twin Dad (@twinsurvivalist.bsky.social) August 11, 2025 at 5:22 PM

3.

It’s World Lion Day. To find your amateur lion tamer name, take your regular name and prefix it with “The late”. — Paul Bassett Davies (@thewritertype.bsky.social) August 10, 2025 at 11:26 AM

4.

In hot weather like this, remember to keep an eye on your freelancers. Move them to a shaded spot, indoors if possible, away from ‘people’. Distract them with a computer or some unrealistic deadline. Do check on them, by email, but don’t forget to set yours to out of office in case they reply — Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart.bsky.social) August 12, 2025 at 9:52 AM

5.

I wonder if someone does a vegan recipe that tastes so deceptively like meat they call it Beef Orwellington. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyalex.bsky.social) August 12, 2025 at 10:58 AM

6.

Am I socially awkward? Yes. But can I use that gift to get myself uninvited to events that I didn't actually want to attend? Also yes. — captcha (@dopeshow.bsky.social) August 12, 2025 at 11:58 PM

7.

[Returning home, my face covered in scratches] That’s the last time I wear my feather earring to the cat shelter. — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud.bsky.social) August 10, 2025 at 2:19 PM

8.

Interviewer: What are you looking for in a job? Me: A 3-minute montage where I end up rich — Hi, it's Abby. Yep. (@itsabbyyep.bsky.social) August 11, 2025 at 9:17 PM

9.

10.

11.

After too many failed attempts, Dr. Frankenstein’s Build-a-Bear exhibit has been shut down indefinitely. — Greeneville Zoo (@greenevillezoo.bsky.social) August 10, 2025 at 4:26 PM

12.