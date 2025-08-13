25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
Welcome – or welcome back – to our weekly round-up of the gems we’ve spotted over on Bluesky. Today’s offerings include mentions of vegan recipes, social awkwardness, and Frankenstein – if you were wondering what you’re in for.
As always, show your favourites some love.
1.
hot singles in your area giving out yard milkshakes
2.
Shampoo product tester: *sniffing* I smell…coconut…bubble gum…aluminum foil…dehydrated monkey skin…
Shampoo marketing idiot: We'll call it: Ocean Breeze.
— Twin Dad (@twinsurvivalist.bsky.social) August 11, 2025 at 5:22 PM
3.
It’s World Lion Day. To find your amateur lion tamer name, take your regular name and prefix it with “The late”.
— Paul Bassett Davies (@thewritertype.bsky.social) August 10, 2025 at 11:26 AM
4.
In hot weather like this, remember to keep an eye on your freelancers. Move them to a shaded spot, indoors if possible, away from ‘people’. Distract them with a computer or some unrealistic deadline. Do check on them, by email, but don’t forget to set yours to out of office in case they reply
— Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart.bsky.social) August 12, 2025 at 9:52 AM
5.
I wonder if someone does a vegan recipe that tastes so deceptively like meat they call it Beef Orwellington.
— Alex Andreou (@sturdyalex.bsky.social) August 12, 2025 at 10:58 AM
6.
Am I socially awkward? Yes. But can I use that gift to get myself uninvited to events that I didn't actually want to attend? Also yes.
— captcha (@dopeshow.bsky.social) August 12, 2025 at 11:58 PM
7.
[Returning home, my face covered in scratches] That’s the last time I wear my feather earring to the cat shelter.
— FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud.bsky.social) August 10, 2025 at 2:19 PM
8.
Interviewer: What are you looking for in a job?
Me: A 3-minute montage where I end up rich
— Hi, it's Abby. Yep. (@itsabbyyep.bsky.social) August 11, 2025 at 9:17 PM
9.
Cat the Baptist
— Tyler, from the Internet (@tylerjameshill.com) August 11, 2025 at 8:47 PM
10.
my kid correcting me about a dinosaur fact
— Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) August 10, 2025 at 2:33 PM
11.
After too many failed attempts, Dr. Frankenstein’s Build-a-Bear exhibit has been shut down indefinitely.
— Greeneville Zoo (@greenevillezoo.bsky.social) August 10, 2025 at 4:26 PM
12.
Cats are too small to be physically menacing but they will be mean to you anyway, I respect that about them
— Ian Boudreau (@ianboudreau.com) August 12, 2025 at 12:01 AM