This ‘little Englander’ claimed to be an engineer but the payoff had people furiously rubbing their chins all over the internet

Vox pop of the day is surely this, a little Englander who’s fed up with people taking everyone’s jobs who was asked what job they did for a living.

And the payoff had people rubbing their chins all over the internet, a final question which was either a most unfortunate reveal or totally unfair, depending on your point of view.

"What don't you like about the UK?" "The fact that immigrants are coming over….. taking our job." "What do you do?" "I'm an engineer." "Spell engineer" "Enginner… oh "ar" are at the end, sorry." Something tells me that he's not an engineer. pic.twitter.com/J6L48qsMlR — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) August 10, 2025

Not everyone who is good at their job is necessarily great at spelling, as these people were keen to point out.

Didn't realise spelling stopped you from doing ya job ?? — Ledman (@Toontoonledman) August 10, 2025

I've worked with lots of skilled machine operators. They often couldn't spell. Many are unemployed now. A sign of the times. — Man Things (@ManThingsUK) August 11, 2025

Others weren’t quite so convinced.

engine + near — ikhwānuddīn ✦ (@ikhwanuddin) August 10, 2025

Bet he couldn’t spell immigrants either. — Tobi (@TobiFrenzen) August 11, 2025

Source @I_amMukhtar