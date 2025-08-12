Politics brexit

This ‘little Englander’ claimed to be an engineer but the payoff had people furiously rubbing their chins all over the internet

John Plunkett. Updated August 12th, 2025

Vox pop of the day is surely this, a little Englander who’s fed up with people taking everyone’s jobs who was asked what job they did for a living.

And the payoff had people rubbing their chins all over the internet, a final question which was either a most unfortunate reveal or totally unfair, depending on your point of view.

Not everyone who is good at their job is necessarily great at spelling, as these people were keen to point out.

Others weren’t quite so convinced.

Source @I_amMukhtar