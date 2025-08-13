US doge Karoline Leavitt

In case you missed it – the current wave of authoritarianism in Washington DC, which has seen the National Guard target citizens of colour, was made possible by Trump’s determination to spin an attempted car-jacking into a breakdown of law and order.

The unfortunate driver of the car, who was physically assaulted by the 15-year-old would-be car thieves, just happened to be Elon Musk’s DOGE protegé, Edward Coristine – known as Big Balls – the 19-year-old programmer who was given a Senior Advisor position in the administration without experience or vetting.

Will be interesting to read history books of the future explain how the President federalized American cities because a kid named Big Balls was allegedly car jacked. pic.twitter.com/sjFUx4CTaJ — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 10, 2025

With the Maga cultists painting him as a hero since the attack, he may now get something else he doesn’t deserve – the prestigious Presdential Medal of Freedom, once awarded to Martin Luther King Jr and Mother Teresa.

Benny Johnson: Given the heroic actions of a member of this administration, will the president consider giving the presidential medal of freedom to big balls? pic.twitter.com/gS4EUn3iJ4 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 12, 2025

That sound you heard was hundreds of thousands of facepalms. Here’s what people had to say about Johnson’s suggestion.

We are living in hell. We all died in 2020 and this is hell. https://t.co/oKbbKda1Su — Adam Carlson (@admcrlsn) August 13, 2025

If we were living on the inside of a sketch comedy show, how would we know? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 12, 2025

Imagine getting a medal for firing a bunch of people and getting your ass kicked by a 15 year old girl. — The Watcher (@gussthelawyer) August 12, 2025

God I hate this stupid fucking government dude holy shit https://t.co/bNw6CKu3XD — j aubrey (@jaubreyYT) August 12, 2025

2015: First Republican primary debate with Trump

2025: "Will President Trump consider giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Big Balls?" — Ben Sheehan (@ThatBenSheehan) August 12, 2025

The Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19-year old DOGE staffer "Big Balls" for being the victim of a car hijacking gone wrong Sunday at 3:00 AM 2 weeks ago? And for being the trigger for Donald Trump calling up the National Guard when violent crime is down 26% 2025 vs 2024 YoY. — Laurence (Larry) Boorstein (@LarryBoorstein) August 12, 2025

Trolling only works online. In person you just look stupid. https://t.co/SXhWRRJnxR — Jazmin Vargas (@jazrvargas) August 12, 2025

This kind of thing is relentlessly mortifying. People like Benny Johnson built careers blasting the media for going easy on Democrats. Now their guy’s in office and this is what “holding truth to power” looks like? It's worse than the mainstream press at this point. https://t.co/IVarAySc3t — Billy Binion (@billybinion) August 12, 2025

@grok What are the chances we’re living in a simulation if President Trump is handing out medals to someone he calls “Big Balls”? — Peter (@_e_tto_) August 12, 2025

Can the @WhiteHouse not invite @bennyjohnson to these anymore. Everyone in the room is now dumber for having to listen to this. — Whatever — e/acc (@uncommon5en5e) August 12, 2025

"Will the president consider giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Big Balls?" You bolt awake in the mountains of Carthage. You are not online. It is 217 BC. You are the general Hannibal, and you have changed your mind. The future cannot come to pass. Rome must burn. https://t.co/nJa6F8cSQY — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) August 12, 2025

This may be the most cringe thing that Benny Johnson has ever said-and that-is saying a lot. https://t.co/qEG0lVAegm — Release the Epstein files! (@TreeTreeB) August 12, 2025

I so look forward to maga's Nuremberg trials! https://t.co/W2hwTMRbVX — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) August 13, 2025

Get me off this timeline — Jono (@itsmejono) August 12, 2025

This is beyond fucking parody. https://t.co/kQIrGKaTj8 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 12, 2025

In a nutshell …

Trump's clown-show presidency has sunk so low that his press secretary is entertaining Medal of Freedom awards for a DOGE lackey nicknamed 'Big Balls', truly the pinnacle of his degrading legacy. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) August 12, 2025

