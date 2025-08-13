US doge Karoline Leavitt

In ‘America used to be a serious country’ news, Karoline Leavitt says ‘Big Balls’ may get the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 13th, 2025

In case you missed it – the current wave of authoritarianism in Washington DC, which has seen the National Guard target citizens of colour, was made possible by Trump’s determination to spin an attempted car-jacking into a breakdown of law and order.

The unfortunate driver of the car, who was physically assaulted by the 15-year-old would-be car thieves, just happened to be Elon Musk’s DOGE protegé, Edward Coristine – known as Big Balls – the 19-year-old programmer who was given a Senior Advisor position in the administration without experience or vetting.

With the Maga cultists painting him as a hero since the attack, he may now get something else he doesn’t deserve – the prestigious Presdential Medal of Freedom, once awarded to Martin Luther King Jr and Mother Teresa.

That sound you heard was hundreds of thousands of facepalms. Here’s what people had to say about Johnson’s suggestion.

In a nutshell …

Source Acyn Image Screengrab