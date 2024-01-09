An appeal went out to sample this Amol Rajan response on University Challenge and this one wins all 15 bonus points
There was a moment on University Challenge this week when one particular response by presenter Amol Rajan went wildly viral after viewer @nathanfiler put out a request for someone to do this.
Please, please will someone sample @amolrajan saying: "I can't accept Drum & Bass. We need Jungle, I'm afraid." pic.twitter.com/NGdRaOIPgl
— Nathan Filer (@nathanfiler) January 8, 2024
And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine but this one by @megabren surely wins all 15 bonus points.
Dillinja – Grimey (University Challenge Aberdeen Remix ft. @amolrajan) pic.twitter.com/WXXVZk9ZBl
— Bren (@megabren) January 8, 2024
Boom.
And the man himself shared a whole bunch of others which went viral and they all get 15 bonus points as well.
i had things to do this evening.
remix feat @amolrajan pic.twitter.com/XLuIh9bfh3
— Amy Goodchild (@amygoodchild) January 8, 2024
♂️ https://t.co/rkLmrC04DB pic.twitter.com/Bca5PAa8L9
— Wordcolour (@wordcolour) January 8, 2024
Sick! Thank you @EddeLacy https://t.co/2JkjDmRz1L
— Amol Rajan (@amolrajan) January 8, 2024
Came out great ! https://t.co/siedLhXgId
— Amol Rajan (@amolrajan) January 9, 2024
Sick! General Levy always, always in my most played tunes on Spotify https://t.co/rPv0vD3Wnt
— Amol Rajan (@amolrajan) January 8, 2024
Last word to @amolrajan.
Thanks so much to all the heads who made all these memes go viral yesterday; and to @nathanfiler for the inspiration
My favourite: General Levy, obviously.
Dream scenario is a mix with @TheRaggaTwins; or Ghetto Dub by Probe and Sylo; or Temperance by Marcus Intalex
Cheers https://t.co/iCZqtuxKff
— Amol Rajan (@amolrajan) January 9, 2024
