This clip of David Bowie’s magnificent Mick Jagger impression just went wildly viral and it’s 55 seconds fabulously well spent

We’d never seen David Bowie’s Mick Jagger impression before and now we can’t stop watching it.

It’s a clip of the great man which has went wildly viral on Bowie’s birthday two days ago (he was born on 8 January, 1947) and it’s just brilliant.

It’s from an episode of Parkinson back in 2002, when the singer told a story of when he first saw the Rolling Stones back in 1963.

One of the funniest short stories of Rock ‘n’ Roll history. David Bowie doing an impression of Mick Jagger. This always makes me laugh! David Bowie, born 8th January 1947. #OTD pic.twitter.com/OIzYKphBs6 — Bobbie☀️ (@bo66ie29) January 8, 2024

What a man.

People always talk about how funny the Beatles were (including me, I never shut up about them), but David Bowie is so underrated as a really funny person. — Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) January 9, 2024

Seen some great interviews with David bowie such a character and down to earth a lovely guy who the music world misses dearly. — Retro Geezer (@henryoliver2081) January 8, 2024

David Bowie was a class act, the very personification of cool. — alinobari (@NobariAli) January 8, 2024

