Celebrity

This clip of David Bowie’s magnificent Mick Jagger impression just went wildly viral and it’s 55 seconds fabulously well spent

John Plunkett. Updated January 10th, 2024

We’d never seen David Bowie’s Mick Jagger impression before and now we can’t stop watching it.

It’s a clip of the great man which has went wildly viral on Bowie’s birthday two days ago (he was born on 8 January, 1947) and it’s just brilliant.

It’s from an episode of Parkinson back in 2002, when the singer told a story of when he first saw the Rolling Stones back in 1963.

What a man.

Source @bo66ie29