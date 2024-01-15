Life

The unexpected payoff to this relationship advice is just magnificent and had the entire internet cheering

John Plunkett. Updated January 15th, 2024

Here’s a rather fabulous relationship Q&A that’s just gone viral on Twitter after it was shared by @Tantrumfly.

It’s from someone identified only as ‘BD’ who wants to know how to get their sex life back.

And it prompted this reply from ‘LG’ which will likely have your blood pressure rising until, well, best read for yourself.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full (because you really do need to get to the end).

Bravo!

But is it a man or a woman who wrote the original question? Most people assumed it was a woman writing about a man – as the person replying appears to have done – but we can’t say for sure.

To conclude …

And this.

Source @Tantrumfly Image Unsplash Womanizer Toys