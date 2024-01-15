This man’s unusual ‘relationship dilemma’ gets better and better … and got just the responses it deserved

Life

A man with an ‘amazing’ girlfriend has, nevertheless, resorted to asking the Reddit community for some relationship advice due to her rather odd habit. The screenshot has gone hugely viral on Twitter / X after being shared by rebar mcentire. Let’s have a look.

men are fucking idiots, she is a fucking CATCH pic.twitter.com/F8QFtlZ7xR — rebar mcentire? (@hoeingforsoup) January 10, 2024

And a closer look…

Unlike her vagina, we’re rather lost for words. Luckily the people in the replies had no such problem…

1.

Like bro just use your belly button as a mouth and TALK BACK — Angel (@AngelCanRead) January 10, 2024

2.

Men, if a lady’s vagina calls you handsome, take the compliment. — Case (@Cactuscali1991) January 10, 2024

3.

local man intimidated by someone being fucking iconic https://t.co/QGOXgqnTuo — mister miss gender (@girldrawsghosts) January 10, 2024

4.

MUNCH that MUFF until its SPEECHLESS! Am I rite? — JayRickyBobby (@DGreeneOil) January 10, 2024

5.

if someone ruined my vulva comedy routine with oral I would shoot them — rebar mcentire? (@hoeingforsoup) January 10, 2024

6.

I’d be crying and trying to keep the convo going — Andy Dudley (@1blackwolfrd) January 10, 2024

7.

the replies are proof that everyone wants a muppet crotch girl — rebar mcentire? (@hoeingforsoup) January 10, 2024

8.

Right? Like whats even the problem? If my girl did this, I’d play along and offer to feed it — ✨ Sir•James•Nsane ✨ (@SirJamesNsane) January 10, 2024

9.