Katie Hopkins went viral and it reminded people of the time she was publicly humiliated by students

We don’t think anyone would want us to dignify Katie Hopkins‘ latest offensive nonsense by sharing it, so we won’t. We will, however, share this clip of her lecture at Brunel University that didn’t go how she’d have liked.

Katie Hopkins gave a talk at Brunel University and everyone walks out as soon as she starts speaking. LOOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/Awmviawe0W — (@qalbcalligraphy) November 26, 2015

When she trended on Twitter/X, it only served to remind people of her humiliation. Here’s what they had to say about it.

Dear Katie Hopkins, thank you for the funniest thing I've ever seen on the internet when you started to give a talk at Brunel University and everyone got up and walked out. pic.twitter.com/UgXC8bGGvL — Marie-Ann Detests Tories (@MarieAnnUK) January 15, 2024

An oldie but an unforgettable goodie: https://t.co/65Eeg5lL4e — Lorna MacGillivray (@Elemjay1) January 15, 2024

I spent some of my early 20s hanging out in Brunel & I’m delighted it’s just as decent as I found it! Some of my best nights out wd start in the student bar. Ah, the energy of youth! https://t.co/KpQDN6pNIN — Dr Robert Bohan (@RobertBohan) January 15, 2024

Should do this in BBCQT https://t.co/PuYHye5wQd — Tim Clapham (@AnnoyedofBexhil) January 15, 2024

I feel as though this should be shared much more widely https://t.co/9CRiy8YYIc — Stephen Mosses (@stemosses) January 15, 2024

It’s far from the only time the Apprentice star turned rent-a-controversy mouthpiece has been embarrassed or embarrassed herself in the public eye, including these.

She was tricked into accepting a fake award with a NSFW acronym.

Remember when that DISGUSTING Katie Hopkins was mocked over a fake award she'd traveled some way to receive – the C. U. N. T award? She was actually deserving of such an award to recognise her racism, general prejudice and cheerleading for other similar evil.#ByeByeScum pic.twitter.com/QpGNvbPZKo — Thoughts Aloud! (@ThoughtsAloudFK) July 13, 2023

She told This Morning that she didn’t like geographical names, when her own daughter is called India.

Fun Fact: Katie Hopkins is an Idiot… pic.twitter.com/LXKQ3bSz03 — Marie-Ann Detests Tories (@MarieAnnUK) January 15, 2024

Finally, this was the time Chris Ramsey put her in her place over her crass weight-loss stunt.

No doubt there’ll be another Hopkins embarrassment coming along soon. Watch this space.

Source @qalbcalligraphy H/T @MarieAnnUK Image Screengrab, Screengrab