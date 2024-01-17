Entertainment

Red faces all round as the record million GB News viewers turns out to be 33,000

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 17th, 2024

At the start of the year, approximately three decades ago, GB News presenter Cressida Wetton had some exciting news for the viewers.

Apparently, the serial breacher of Ofcom rules had been broadcasting a live link to the New Year fireworks displays, including London’s, which celebrated diversity and equality, causing one presenter – Patrick Christys – to accuse Sadiq Khan of ‘woke bingo’.

However, Ms Wetton’s gleeful announcement was a little premature – through no fault of GB News, for a change – because the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board (Barb) had accidentally and stratospherically inflated the figures.

Scott Bryan explained how it happened.

There was exactly the amount of sympathy you’d expect.

Finally, Paul McHugh had a question.

Source SUPER TV Image Cressida Wetton, Cookie_studio on Freepik