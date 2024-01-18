The Met Office replied to Metro’s NSFW cold weather headline and it just got better and better

News

As you might already have seen by now, the good people of Metro have been attracting all sorts of attention today with their spectacularly NSFW headline about the cold weather right now.

No, we’ve never seen the phrase ‘double-fisting’ used in relation to the weather either.

It prompted no end of fabulous responses, the best 21 of which we’ve rounded up over here. This one, from @jimmfelton, surely says it best

We mention it again – again! – not just because we can’t stop thinking about it, but because it was so outrageous it prompted the Met Office to issue a clarification.

Here’s the original Metro tweet.

The Met Office warns the UK will be double-fisted by deadly snow and icehttps://t.co/H6HvGvwFYM — Metro (@MetroUK) January 18, 2024

And the Met Office’s response.

Needless to say, this isn’t a term we’d use to describe the weather. — Met Office (@metoffice) January 18, 2024

Magnificently done, all round!

We were just heeding your warning that winter has well and truly come…https://t.co/0priZZOBw3 https://t.co/LIhpzd8XLX — Metro (@MetroUK) January 18, 2024

And the exchange prompted a whole load of love, so much that it even took our mind off the freezing temperatures for a moment or two.

Who ever has replied with this needs a dramatic pay rise! — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) January 18, 2024

I believe the appropriate Civil Service term is “a bloody good seeing to” https://t.co/fvA1CVRzom — Gillian McShane (@GillianMcShane) January 18, 2024

if this is not your last day I commend you — Michelle ..notmyvote‍⚖️ (@Msulliv52350306) January 18, 2024

Met Office win Twitter today https://t.co/4CB8Ewvtm2 — Sunday Sport (@thesundaysport) January 18, 2024

And also …

Indeed, the Met Office uses the more scientifically accurate: "The UK will have its back blown out and insides rearranged by deadly snow and ice. The UK is just a hole daddy." https://t.co/F67S9ATlPD — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 18, 2024

Source @metoffice Image Pixabay