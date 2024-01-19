People over 30 were asked for their ‘best piece of professional advice?’ – 17 deeply unprofessional but most entertaining answers

Life

Over on Twitter someone called @yoadri_n asked their followers ‘What is your best piece of professional advice?’, probably expecting career tips and useful workplace advice.

Luckily, for entertainment purposes, a lot of the replies didn’t take the question at all seriously. Let’s jump straight in and have a look at some of the best replies.

First the question …

30+ folks, what is your best piece of professional advice? — dont let me get bangs again fr (@yoadri_n) January 15, 2024

… and the replies!

1.

Don’t graduate during a recession — Sabra Boyd (@SabraMBoyd) January 16, 2024

2.

1. if the boss makes a buck and you make a dime, you should be shitting on company time. 2. if the boss makes a thousand and you make a buck, you should steal the catalytic converter off the company truck. — The Value Formula (@finance_toolbox) January 17, 2024

3.

Put a lavender “power stone” in your asshole & shriek at anyone who comes near you https://t.co/FRhZ1HpVic — rob delaney (@robdelaney) January 17, 2024

4.

Always wait 24 hours before you send an important or contentious email that cements a decision and also be born into aristocracy https://t.co/lFNgrgIQbN — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 17, 2024

5.

truly do not worry that much about work when you’re under 25, party as hard as you physically can, you’ll have the rest of your life to work hard but under a decade of your body feeling invincible https://t.co/ud3kikHo6C — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) January 17, 2024

6.

Lie in job interviews. No exceptions. They won’t arrest you when you’re caught. They probably won’t even care. Most HR people DO NOT check references. https://t.co/c7jk7mzi01 — ‘Whack’ with a silent H (@WhackNicholson) January 16, 2024

7.

If you drink and do drugs at work it’s less annoying to be at work https://t.co/giOmiTvxBh — B L E A K S I G I L K E E P (@BleakSigilKeep) January 17, 2024

8.

Steal from your employer as much as possible https://t.co/kFvkve9ZtQ — WEF Monday Night RAW (@MrTooDamnChris) January 17, 2024

9.