Limmy had a frank rebuttal to viewers of Gladiators who thought they’d spotted him on the show

David Harris. Updated January 21st, 2024

The return of Gladiators to Saturday night TV has been a total triumph. It’s picking up a legion of new fans whilst providing a nostalgic delight for older viewers (such as us).

Whilst viewing the latest episode many viewers went onto Twitter/X to point out that one of the contestants bore an uncanny likeness to Scottish comedian Brian Limond, aka Limmy (or @DaftLimmy).

See what you think…

Firstly, here’s Limmy himself.

And here are some Tweets from folk who ‘spotted’ him on Gladiators.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Yep, we can definitely see the resemblance.

Limmy himself, though, wasn’t having any of it…

Well that’s cleared that up…

Source @DaftLimmy Image Screengrab