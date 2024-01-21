Limmy had a frank rebuttal to viewers of Gladiators who thought they’d spotted him on the show

Entertainment

The return of Gladiators to Saturday night TV has been a total triumph. It’s picking up a legion of new fans whilst providing a nostalgic delight for older viewers (such as us).

Whilst viewing the latest episode many viewers went onto Twitter/X to point out that one of the contestants bore an uncanny likeness to Scottish comedian Brian Limond, aka Limmy (or @DaftLimmy).

See what you think…

Firstly, here’s Limmy himself.

And here are some Tweets from folk who ‘spotted’ him on Gladiators.

1.

Limmy doing great on #gladiators tonight pic.twitter.com/hWniEPlYLa — Mr John Robertson BACK AT WORK twitch.tv/robbotron (@Robbotron) January 20, 2024

2.

3.

4.

What is Limmy doing on Gladiators pic.twitter.com/UZKQUYndv5 — Chris Fox (@psychof0x) January 20, 2024

5.

Noticed a contestant on Gladiators has the “Limmy Look” @DaftLimmy pic.twitter.com/wlLmlwZZYS — Beck (@Daley_Kong) January 20, 2024

6.

7.

Yep, we can definitely see the resemblance.

Limmy himself, though, wasn’t having any of it…

Well that’s cleared that up…

READ MORE

Daft Limmy being told by his son to ‘stop streaming and get some fresh air’ is a beautiful parenting moment

Source @DaftLimmy Image Screengrab