Limmy had a frank rebuttal to viewers of Gladiators who thought they’d spotted him on the show
The return of Gladiators to Saturday night TV has been a total triumph. It’s picking up a legion of new fans whilst providing a nostalgic delight for older viewers (such as us).
Whilst viewing the latest episode many viewers went onto Twitter/X to point out that one of the contestants bore an uncanny likeness to Scottish comedian Brian Limond, aka Limmy (or @DaftLimmy).
See what you think…
Firstly, here’s Limmy himself.
Strictly for the fans pic.twitter.com/HgMkSdGcMx
— twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) January 19, 2024
And here are some Tweets from folk who ‘spotted’ him on Gladiators.
1.
Limmy doing great on #gladiators tonight pic.twitter.com/hWniEPlYLa
— Mr John Robertson BACK AT WORK twitch.tv/robbotron (@Robbotron) January 20, 2024
2.
The e-limmy-nator #Gladiators pic.twitter.com/wc5imiCie2
— Lucy ️ (@honeypisquared) January 20, 2024
3.
Limmy on #Gladiators @DaftLimmy pic.twitter.com/X1SXmz07wH
— simon (@simonsblay) January 20, 2024
4.
What is Limmy doing on Gladiators pic.twitter.com/UZKQUYndv5
— Chris Fox (@psychof0x) January 20, 2024
5.
Noticed a contestant on Gladiators has the “Limmy Look” @DaftLimmy pic.twitter.com/wlLmlwZZYS
— Beck (@Daley_Kong) January 20, 2024
6.
@DaftLimmy Stepping things up by entering #gladiators #limmy pic.twitter.com/vwfQry4dWr
— Mini Klaus (@mini_klaus) January 20, 2024
7.
@DaftLimmy good luck on Gladiators Limmy! pic.twitter.com/1UnC7AgGQ2
— Rob Hannible (@Redrob78) January 20, 2024
Yep, we can definitely see the resemblance.
Limmy himself, though, wasn’t having any of it…
I’m not on #Gladiators pic.twitter.com/6B6Drw1tRM
— twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) January 20, 2024
Well that’s cleared that up…
