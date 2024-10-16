This deep dive into the ‘magical amulets’ being peddled by Russell Brand is simply magnificently done

Celebrity Russell Brand

As you might already have seen by now, Russell Brand has taken time out from spreading the gospel to sell some magical amulets to protect you from the perils of WiFi and all sorts of evil wotnots. And only $239.99 a piece!

Russell Brand, remade as a right-wing Christian influencer, is now selling a “magical amulet” that protects you from WiFi signals and other “evil energies.” Only $239.99 per amulet. pic.twitter.com/zcJg5tgOrV — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 15, 2024

We rounded up all our favourite responses here and we mention it again because @BacklogReviewer over on Twitter has taken a deep dive into precisely what Brand is peddling.

And when we say it’s quite the read, it really is quite the read.

I’ve done a zeptosecond of googling about Russell Brand’s magical amulet and I physically must share with you all what I have found. I am so sorry for the journey we are about to take together https://t.co/Aulu72BIfu pic.twitter.com/ZLi9NI0EUM — Evan (@BacklogReviewer) October 15, 2024

So, wading through the stinking bog that is google’s search results in the year of our cruel and merciless god 2024, I eventually found the website of the tech company Russtopher mentions, Airestech — Evan (@BacklogReviewer) October 15, 2024

First port of call was obviously the amulet section. I simply had to know what the cost for protecting myself from all of the deadly waves could be. ‘Horrified’ is not enough, chat pic.twitter.com/vz4TF5Bg06 — Evan (@BacklogReviewer) October 15, 2024

Brand’s specific brand (slit my throat) of 5g deflector appears to be the Lifetune Mini on some heinous little ratboy necklace of some kind. This thing is, from what I can tell, a resin keyring, that retails for 200.00 euros a pop, or buy two for a mere 370.00 – who could resist pic.twitter.com/rCwa1LsArc — Evan (@BacklogReviewer) October 15, 2024

Also available is the Lifetune Max, seen here making two toddlers look extremely fucking stupid pic.twitter.com/Se0YQyPaEw — Evan (@BacklogReviewer) October 15, 2024

But, I though to myself, there’s gotta be some science behind this. And wouldn’t you know it, the ‘our technology’ section gives a breakdown of just that very thing, in the form of a handy graph: pic.twitter.com/hRWK7xnPNl — Evan (@BacklogReviewer) October 15, 2024

If that wasn’t enough (and I really hope it wasn’t) there is also a whole metric heap of garbage jargon, which even appears to cite a source! The source is unfortunately a link to a definition of the term “coherence” on a Russian encyclopedia, but A for effort pic.twitter.com/KvnohKmjrw — Evan (@BacklogReviewer) October 15, 2024

