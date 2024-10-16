US donald trump takedowns US elections

This British interviewer gloriously owned Donald Trump and it’s the most satisfying thing you’ll watch this week

John Plunkett. Updated October 16th, 2024

A surprise development in the US presidential election race where Donald Trump had a media interview he didn’t actually cancel (after that most unfortunate 30-minute on-stage musical shuffle that had eyebrows skyrocketing everywhere).

Except this was no soft shoe-shuffle with Fox News or the like, it was an encounter with British journalist John Micklethwait, editor in chief of Bloomberg News and formerly in charge of the Economist.

And he owned the former President so often we don’t quite know where to start.

First up, there was this.

And this!

And also this.

And this.

Incredibly, it didn’t end there.

And finally, because we’ve already written about it elsewhere, this, very much this.

Boom. Boom. And boom again …

Here is just some of the praise people had for the Bloomberg News boss.

To conclude …

And this.

