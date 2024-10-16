This British interviewer gloriously owned Donald Trump and it’s the most satisfying thing you’ll watch this week

US donald trump takedowns US elections

A surprise development in the US presidential election race where Donald Trump had a media interview he didn’t actually cancel (after that most unfortunate 30-minute on-stage musical shuffle that had eyebrows skyrocketing everywhere).

Except this was no soft shoe-shuffle with Fox News or the like, it was an encounter with British journalist John Micklethwait, editor in chief of Bloomberg News and formerly in charge of the Economist.

And he owned the former President so often we don’t quite know where to start.

First up, there was this.

Reporter: Should Google be broken up? Trump: Virginia cleaned up its voter rolls and got rid of thousands and thousands of bad votes Reporter: The question was about Google pic.twitter.com/RnjB8bhmFH — Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2024

And this!

HOLY SH*T, trump says "Only stupid people put old [SCOTUS Justices]. You don’t put old in." Moderator: "You’re a 78-year-old man running for president." BOOM! pic.twitter.com/guNEz8V1SV — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) October 15, 2024

And also this.

Donald Trump is getting hammered about tariffs during his interview at Economic Club of Chicago. The Bloomberg host is laughing at him! pic.twitter.com/EqowBv5Nqh — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 15, 2024

And this.

Trump: “If I can finish.” Micklethwait: “I've asked about the Federal Reserve.” Trump: “You've got to be able to finish a thought.” Micklethwait: “You've gone from the dollar to Macron.” Trump: “No, I'm just telling you basic, uh it's called the weave.” pic.twitter.com/73aH9yw80d — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 15, 2024

Incredibly, it didn’t end there.

Trump: "We are a developing nation too. Take a look at Detroit. We are a developing nation. We have to develop more than they do. We are way behind them. Take a look at what has happened in our cities." Micklethwait: "My question was about your allies." pic.twitter.com/z78ELNOFER — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 15, 2024

And finally, because we’ve already written about it elsewhere, this, very much this.

Trump: Well, you had a peaceful transfer of power on Jan 6. Reporter: You had a peaceful transfer of power? Come on, president, you had a peaceful transfer of power compared to Venezuela. HOLY HELL!!! pic.twitter.com/WOOO7truF3 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 15, 2024

Boom. Boom. And boom again …

Here is just some of the praise people had for the Bloomberg News boss.

Donald Trump should NEVER be able to get away with his bullshit lies. Many journalists can learn from Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait how to conduct interviews. Thank you, John. https://t.co/NDCCeQ2NRy — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 15, 2024

Micklethwait comported himself better than most who sit down with Trump, but then, British journalists in America often have a sturdier spine than many of the conciliatory and polite-to-the-point-of-servile natives. https://t.co/DAph2BfREf — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) October 15, 2024

Bloomberg News EIC John Micklethwait is doing an excellent job in this interview with Trump. Tough questions, good follow ups, not letting him get away with changing the subject https://t.co/zeFQKKGy4m — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) October 15, 2024

Give it a few hours and Trump willing be calling John Micklethwait, an Oxford graduate and former editor-in-chief of The Economist, an uneducated loser who treated him unfairly. Calling it now. https://t.co/vwvyYpcEl6 — Lucas Witherspoon (@itsmelucasssss) October 15, 2024

Micklethwait really did about as much as you can to press Trump & to keep him (remotely) on topic, especially on the economic issues such as tariffs, even as Chicago Economic Club audience embarrasses itself by booing questions about January 6 & other difficult topics. https://t.co/2AMKJEGjO6 — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) October 15, 2024

Bloomberg Editor-In-Chief John Micklethwait did not take it easy on Trump, and it was clear that Trump has no conception of the mechanics or ramifications of his economic platform and was incoherent when pressed with real questions about his policies. https://t.co/Gs0NVlO4BJ — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) October 15, 2024

To conclude …

This is an awful event for Trump, now he’s throwing a fit and attacking the Wall Street Journal and the moderator: What does the Wall Street Journal know? They’ve been wrong about everything. So have you. pic.twitter.com/7oH9tSuScF — Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2024

And this.

That’s gonna leave a mark… https://t.co/r4BQWIeiBH — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) October 15, 2024

