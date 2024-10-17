Nigel Farage objected to the England team getting a German manager (We know – shocker!) and everybody made the same joke

Politics nigel farage

By now, you’ll surely be aware that Lee Carsley‘s stint as caretaker manager of the England men’s football team has been just that, and Gareth Southgate‘s official successor will be former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel.

We also don’t need to tell you which section of society isn’t happy that a German has taken the top job. Their grumbling led to Thomas Tuchel being asked about it, and his response was perfect.

Should the England boss be an English coach? Thomas Tuchel responds to the question. Watch live on the BBC Sport website and app. https://t.co/Heg2IFXQSw#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/RLv3eQVvbs — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 16, 2024

As anyone could have foreseen, the Daily Mail was the mouthpiece for every disgruntled ranter with this frankly shameful splash.

The Mail was roundly criticised for its knee-jerk reaction, although the ‘knee’ part might not be necessary, but it made an appearance in another small-minded take.

It’s an interesting stance from a fully subscribed member of the ‘no affirmative action’ brigade, but even more so considering that Farage’s second wife is German, and the two children they share are bilingual and hold dual English-German nationality.

A lot of people noted the irony – as well as a few other points.

1.

Why didn't you marry an English wife? Sometimes, only someone from outside the country will take on the impossible jobs…. https://t.co/SM9uZoV8Tz — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) October 16, 2024

2.

I know, it's disgraceful. It's almost as bad as marrying someone who isn't English. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) October 16, 2024

3.

Russian Brexit

German wife and children

Dubai funded news channel

American engineered political party

Breath from Chernobyl Oh get fucked Nigel Farage and your endless pantomime xenophobic arse-dribble https://t.co/A9ytQIeblC — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) October 16, 2024

4.

Haha. Love this. Are you a Communist? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) October 16, 2024

5.

Why can't we have the best person for the job? Thought you were totally against DEI roles but here you go dumping one populist narrative for another — dave lawrence (@dave43law) October 16, 2024

6.

Aah, of course you were going to jump on this bandwagon. Why can’t you concentrate on your job instead of chilling in the states. — Abdullah Afzal (@Abdullah_Azfal) October 16, 2024

7.

Man with German wife says… https://t.co/eipPGJUZ1y — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 16, 2024

8.

He may be late to the party (I presume on Florida time), but at least he is entirely predictable. https://t.co/YLrc1bdSjN — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) October 16, 2024

9.

Because the ones who were considered aren't as good as Tuchel. It's not that difficult, Nigel. Why do you have a French partner? — (@V_ForVanilla) October 16, 2024

10.

Were you born in Clacton? https://t.co/V3bDnAYpfI — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) October 16, 2024

11.

What happened to ‘we don’t care where you’re from, don’t care about your skin colour, we care about what you bring’ Hire the best person for the role in all situations, stop discriminating — FPL Rhys (@FPL_Rhys) October 16, 2024

12.

13.

Has anyone ever seen Farage at a football match? https://t.co/T1CLqfBeKR — David Head (@DavidHeadViews) October 16, 2024

14.

15.

We did – and then he was hounded out for being too woke or something, even though he got England to two tournament finals. When Southgate went, this was always the most likely result. https://t.co/HU04hU9evv — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) October 16, 2024

16.

The right really are snowflakes — Emperor of Politics (@FreedomGracchus) October 16, 2024

17.

Cause England want to win a trophy? — MannyTheManny (@MannyMVK) October 16, 2024

It seems Farage’s concerns about non-English coaches is very selective.

Incidentally when the cricket team won the Ashes in 2005, or the 2019 world cup, Farage was silent on the subject of the non English coaches. No votes to be had there. Only MCC lunch invites to be put at risk. https://t.co/OVnx9BdSrF — Paul Sinha (@paulybengali) October 16, 2024

We don’t expect an answer to Larry the Cat‘s questions anytime soon.

Given your obvious expertise on this Nige, do you think Tuchel should adopt a false 9? Which players do you want to see in the pivot? Do England really need inverted fullbacks? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 16, 2024

