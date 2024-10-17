Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage objected to the England team getting a German manager (We know – shocker!) and everybody made the same joke

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 17th, 2024

By now, you’ll surely be aware that Lee Carsley‘s stint as caretaker manager of the England men’s football team has been just that, and Gareth Southgate‘s official successor will be former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel.

We also don’t need to tell you which section of society isn’t happy that a German has taken the top job. Their grumbling led to Thomas Tuchel being asked about it, and his response was perfect.

As anyone could have foreseen, the Daily Mail was the mouthpiece for every disgruntled ranter with this frankly shameful splash.

A dark day for England

The Mail was roundly criticised for its knee-jerk reaction, although the ‘knee’ part might not be necessary, but it made an appearance in another small-minded take.

A screengrab of the Mail's 'It's a dark day for England' headline. Farage comment - Why can't we have an English manager?

It’s an interesting stance from a fully subscribed member of the ‘no affirmative action’ brigade, but even more so considering that Farage’s second wife is German, and the two children they share are bilingual and hold dual English-German nationality.

A lot of people noted the irony – as well as a few other points.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

It seems Farage’s concerns about non-English coaches is very selective.

We don’t expect an answer to Larry the Cat‘s questions anytime soon.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage trolled Keir Starmer for not asking Elon Musk to his investment summit and was schooled into next year

Image Screengrab