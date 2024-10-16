Celebrity James Blunt

James Blunt went to Coventry to see who recognised his music and it went just as well as you’d imagine

John Plunkett. Updated October 16th, 2024

You may very well know by now – given the amount we write about him, let’s face it – that this year is the 20th anniversary of James Blunt’s debut album, Back to Bedlam.

The singer has promised to changed his name to Blunty McBluntface – chosen (sort of) in a poll from an earlier tweet – if it reached number one again.

But at the time of writing this it’s still too early to call.

We mention the great man again because now he’s been off to Coventry to play music from his debut LP to see if anyone – anyone! – recognises it.

And the results are all you would hope for and more.

Never change, Blunty McBluntface.

Source @JamesBlunt