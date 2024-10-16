James Blunt went to Coventry to see who recognised his music and it went just as well as you’d imagine

Celebrity James Blunt

You may very well know by now – given the amount we write about him, let’s face it – that this year is the 20th anniversary of James Blunt’s debut album, Back to Bedlam.

The singer has promised to changed his name to Blunty McBluntface – chosen (sort of) in a poll from an earlier tweet – if it reached number one again.

I’m currently number 4 in the @officialcharts. Blunty McBluntface is coming for you @Charli_xcx pic.twitter.com/aQIOEG1ufx — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 14, 2024

But at the time of writing this it’s still too early to call.

Hang on @Google – charts aren’t out till Friday pic.twitter.com/MkSbwbjMI5 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 15, 2024

We mention the great man again because now he’s been off to Coventry to play music from his debut LP to see if anyone – anyone! – recognises it.

And the results are all you would hope for and more.

To test the nation’s excitement at the re-release of Back to Bedlam, I went to Coventry…https://t.co/ldiZD9P2um pic.twitter.com/DAeCs4wVfb — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 16, 2024

Never change, Blunty McBluntface.

If everyone was as comfortable with themselves as you are the world would be a better and funnier place. — Brian Phillpotts (@bphillpotts) October 16, 2024

You’re hilarious. You should have done comedy instead of music. — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) October 16, 2024

The first man to ever be sent from Coventry! — TobyCat (@TopCatToby) October 16, 2024

