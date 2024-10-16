Celebrity David lynch

This hilarious clip of Mark Kermode interviewing David Lynch is one for the ages

David Harris. Updated October 16th, 2024

We adore David Lynch. He has to be up there with Attenborough, Bowie and that fella who killed Goliath, as one of the greatest Davids ever.

He’s responsible for some of our favourite movies including Blue Velvet, The Elephant Man and Wild at Heart, as well as the astonishing Twin Peaks on TV.

We’re also big fans of film critic Mark Kermode, so we were always going to watch when Twitter user DepressedBergman shared a video of an interview between the critic and the director. It’s a very David Lynch moment.

Wonderful stuff!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Reminds us of that supremely satisfying moment of David Lynch with Russell Brand.

Source @DannyDrinksWine