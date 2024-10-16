This hilarious clip of Mark Kermode interviewing David Lynch is one for the ages

Celebrity David lynch

We adore David Lynch. He has to be up there with Attenborough, Bowie and that fella who killed Goliath, as one of the greatest Davids ever.

He’s responsible for some of our favourite movies including Blue Velvet, The Elephant Man and Wild at Heart, as well as the astonishing Twin Peaks on TV.

We’re also big fans of film critic Mark Kermode, so we were always going to watch when Twitter user DepressedBergman shared a video of an interview between the critic and the director. It’s a very David Lynch moment.

Is this the best David Lynch moment?pic.twitter.com/OiAHXoq2KL — DepressedBergman (@DannyDrinksWine) October 10, 2024

Wonderful stuff!

1.

I love it. — Richard Peterson ⸮⸮⸮ (@genuine_rp) October 11, 2024

2.

Both of these guys are treasures. — The Undiscovered Mugato (@MugatoAstronomy) October 12, 2024

3.

Absolutely walked into that — aHumanbyMistake (@aHumanbyMistake) October 11, 2024

4.

It’s a tap-in for Lynch, but still so satisfying https://t.co/MMiKnfASEa — Tom Jowett (@tomjowetttt) October 11, 2024

5.

This is a highlight moment for both of them. https://t.co/ovwwUvysjD — Travis Hedge Coke at negotiable prices (@TravisHedgeCoke) October 11, 2024

Reminds us of that supremely satisfying moment of David Lynch with Russell Brand.

Source @DannyDrinksWine