Donald Trump challenges Nikki Haley to a cognitive test to prove he is ‘sharper’ – and the internet approves this message

When Donald Trump revealed in an interview that he had taken a cognitive function test – sometimes called a dementia test – his ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV’ boast became a meme.

Can't stop watching Trump on the cognitive test: "The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question. It’s like you’ll go 'person, woman, man, camera, TV.' So they say could you repeat that? I said, yeah. 'Person, woman, man, camera, TV.' Okay, that's very good." pic.twitter.com/Ggv42oGliu — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 23, 2020

After several noticeable bouts of confusion or misspeaking during recent appearances, we can’t say we’re surprised that he’s been sent for more tests – which he claims to have passed.

Trump brags that he “aced” a dementia test: they always show you the first one like a giraffe, a tiger, a whale. Which one is the whale? pic.twitter.com/lju83XxmiX — Acyn (@Acyn) January 18, 2024

Ahead of the New Hampshire primaries, Trump told Fox News that he is ‘sharper’ than his challenger for the Repubican nomination – Nikki Haley – and wants her to do a test, too, so he can prove it.

Trump: I think I’m a lot sharper than Haley. I'd take an aptitude test and it would be my result against her result. When I heard the word cognitive, you know, I’ve taken two of them now. One with Doc Ronny who is now a fantastic, you know, White House doctor. pic.twitter.com/BiYeL0bqOz — Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2024

Ironically, his boast included an apparent memory lapse.

Trump pushes back on concerns that he's slipping by getting confused and forgetting Ronny Jackson hasn't worked in the White House for nearly 6 years https://t.co/OoQ15T0J1o — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2024

Here’s how the non-MAGA crowd have been reacting.

1.

Republicans are challenging each other to dementia tests. That's where they are in case you were wondering. https://t.co/zlcFSnsF73 — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) January 22, 2024

2.

I have great cognitive ok, some people say I have the best cognitive of anybody, I’m so tremendously cognitive that I will struggle to remember that Ronny Jackson has been a Congressman for three years and is not White House doctor… https://t.co/76GwVHjMFZ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 22, 2024

3.

He can ID a whale but not Nikki Haley or Nancy Pelosi…pic.twitter.com/PJ9aQh6s8f — NeuroPsychoPhD (@SethN12) January 20, 2024

4.

At the end… someone on Team Trump needs to tell him that cognitive tests don't measure intelligence. https://t.co/YY6aAJC0OQ — LA () (@LA_SassyPants) January 22, 2024

5.

Doctors make you take cognitive tests to see if you have brain damage, not to see if you're smart. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 22, 2024

6.

Michigan's Dunning-Kruger man of the year, everyone. https://t.co/Mn858Puvll — Schrödinger's Litter Box (@Brewjew308) January 22, 2024

7.

Bragging about two cognitive tests isn't the own he thinks it is, pfft https://t.co/ltDSFh5rpV — Cre8ve☮️❤️ (@Cre8ve2) January 22, 2024

8.

Nikki Haley sucks, but she should absolutely agree to any public head-to-head testing Trump challenges her to, up to and including powerlifting total. https://t.co/9yxOhTojvK — Two Thousand Tommy Four (@zucko) January 22, 2024

9.

Breaking News:

trump passes a dementia test. https://t.co/3gKi9nRgJi — Clem-don't need no checkmark -Kadiddlehopper (@ClemSkelton) January 22, 2024

10.

11.

If you still consider the Republican party 'serious', allow me to present you with… https://t.co/3O2t3WUpIu — ⓘ publican f*ckery detected (@adelpreore) January 22, 2024

12.

My not knowing Ronny Johnson has been out of the White House and in Congress for three years now has people asking questions already answered by my "passed all my cognitive tests" T-shirt https://t.co/WCc64TmhQU — zpaks for colds (@WilliamEltonMD) January 22, 2024

If they make it pay-per-view they could cover the cost of wiping out student loans.

Nikki should do this, set a time and place and dare Trump to show up. All systems go, 100% campaign commitment to this challenge and nothing else. Not joking. https://t.co/07XXbSGYu9 — Centrist Madness (@CentristMadness) January 22, 2024

