Donald Trump challenges Nikki Haley to a cognitive test to prove he is ‘sharper’ – and the internet approves this message

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 23rd, 2024

When Donald Trump revealed in an interview that he had taken a cognitive function test – sometimes called a dementia test – his ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV’ boast became a meme.

After several noticeable bouts of confusion or misspeaking during recent appearances, we can’t say we’re surprised that he’s been sent for more tests – which he claims to have passed.

Ahead of the New Hampshire primaries, Trump told Fox News that he is ‘sharper’ than his challenger for the Repubican nomination – Nikki Haley – and wants her to do a test, too, so he can prove it.

Ironically, his boast included an apparent memory lapse.

Here’s how the non-MAGA crowd have been reacting.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

If they make it pay-per-view they could cover the cost of wiping out student loans.

Source Acyn Image Screengrab