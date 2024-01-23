Liz Truss launches the ‘Popular Conservatism’ group in a push for more oxymorons in public life

Politics

Considering they have ‘Unionist’ in their official title of the Conservative and Unionist Party, there’s nothing very united about the Tories.

It’s no secret that the Brexit referendum was intended to bring the far-right of the party to heel once the issue of the E.U. had been put to bed. That worked out as well as throwing jam onto a picnic to keep the wasps away.

There isn’t even a pretence of unity in the ranks, with several named factions pushing their own agendas and creating headaches for the PM. These have become known as The Five Families, because there’s nothing the Tory Right enjoys more than a bit of metaphorical cosplay …or literal cosplay, in the case of Liz ‘Mr Benn’ Truss.

From the start of February, however, the European Research Group (ERG), Common Sense Group, Conservative Growth Group, Northern Research Group and New Conservatives will have to think of a new name, because Liz Truss is starting a new group, Popular Conservatism – PopCon.

Popular Conservatism is launching in central London on Tuesday 6th February. If you’d like to join me, @Jacob_Rees_Mogg, @SimonClarkeMP, @ranil and others, please visit https://t.co/pKpduKS8FQ to register. pic.twitter.com/1ghRVO9xCz — Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 22, 2024

Liz Truss one of four former cabinet ministers launching a new movement to deliver popular conservatism in a fortnight’s time pic.twitter.com/2daUQBFYGP — James Heale (@JAHeale) January 22, 2024

It’s a mystery to most people that the 44-day PM has enough credibility to form a sentence, never mind a parliamentary group. Here’s how her new venture has been received.

1.

Liz Truss? launching a "popular conservatism" movement? I am……..speechless https://t.co/EFNjqnYUsq — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) January 22, 2024

2.

Simultaneously incredibly corny and bush-league BIT also manages to faintly terrorise. The use of "democratic" really pops! pic.twitter.com/fbJbhK1oqp — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) January 23, 2024

3.

4.

I am absolutely here for the Tory party immolating itself with a schism and the "Popular Conservatism" twats running candidates at the election. https://t.co/CWJ3lzKZvv — Kate (@katebevan) January 22, 2024

5.

I am busy on that day. Lettuce know how it goes love. Surprised though. Popular and you don’t go together. #ToriesOut — Yaz MorningStar (@iamakpunk) January 22, 2024

6.

'Popular conservatism', a phrase right up there with 'ethical paedophile' https://t.co/0Y4IoVOPXZ — Alexandra Haddow (@MissAHaddow) January 22, 2024

7.

I guess the Popular Conservatism "PopCon" movement has invited Liz Truss to offer a sober reflection on how not to do it? pic.twitter.com/jRAEP9n9fk — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) January 22, 2024

8.

In the latest episode of ‘Britain is now a parody account’, Liz Truss is going to form a group called ‘Popular Conservatism’ sleep well oh my life. pic.twitter.com/UIoruaKGl3 — Brendan May (@bmay) January 7, 2024

9.

can I get tickets for me and a lettuce — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) January 22, 2024

10.

>"popular conservatism" >first speaker is a comedic interpretation of a Victorian high-tory who still has a nanny at 54 https://t.co/xGLGllLpRP pic.twitter.com/XLfCYDajVA — Irish Patriot (@IrishPatri0t) January 22, 2024

11.