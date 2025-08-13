Richard Tice wants gangs of men patrolling the streets to keep women safe and was brutally owned into next year

Politics Reform UK Richard tice

As many people have pointed out elsewhere, Reform UK appears so much more concerned for public safety – specifically, the safety of women – when that supposed threat comes from people seeking asylum in this country rather than, say, people who were born here.

And we mention that because Richard Tice, the deputy leader of Reform, has come up with a new wheeze for keeping the streets safe.

And that’s by inviting groups of men – any men – to get together and patrol the streets on a ‘Neighbourhood Watch’ style basis making citizen’s arrests where necessary and generally making the world a better place.

What could possibly go wrong?

“It’s the gentlemanly thing to do.” Reform UK deputy leader @TiceRichard backs more private groups of men patrolling the streets to protect women “on a Neighbourhood Watch-style basis within the bounds of the law”.@KateEMcCann | @AlexisConran pic.twitter.com/i27HBQ8a2w — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) August 12, 2025

And these people were only too happy to help out.

1.

Private groups of men patrolling the streets at night what could possibly go wrong here. ‍♂️ https://t.co/XWgBL3VEB7 — Brendan May (@bmay) August 12, 2025

2.

Calling for militia’s of poorly educated men is up there with one of Reform’s worst ideas. Which is saying something — LeftSideOfHistory (@leftsidehist) August 12, 2025

3.

MP’s should be prevented from inciting this senseless targeting These groups will have no power, no rights and will just target ‘brown faces’ regardless of being migrants or not — dave lawrence (@dave43law) August 12, 2025

4.

Do they not realise that a group of men patrolling streets at night is exactly what we are most afraid of? F-ing imbeciles. — Pea (@PeaChannon) August 12, 2025

5.

It’s the people outside of the hotels that women need protecting from @TiceRichard pic.twitter.com/zbPXhl0VG9 — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) August 12, 2025

6.

Vigilante patrols are illegal.

This is lynch mob mentality and for any sitting MP to suggest this undermines the civil partnership that exists between the thin blue line and the public.

It plays into the hands of Neanderthal knuckle draggers and far right thugs. https://t.co/V65F5Vm2TH — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) August 12, 2025

7.

Genuinely seems to be Reform policy now to sew revolution against the state in the UK. Their vigilante tactics are bordering on inciting mob rule. https://t.co/W3pzmDIlgB — Ed McGuinness (@EJ_McGuinness) August 12, 2025

8.

Who’s vetting these men ? — TheDuke‍☠️ (@duke_ofthe) August 12, 2025

9.