Politics Reform UK Richard tice

Richard Tice wants gangs of men patrolling the streets to keep women safe and was brutally owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated August 13th, 2025

As many people have pointed out elsewhere, Reform UK appears so much more concerned for public safety – specifically, the safety of women – when that supposed threat comes from people seeking asylum in this country rather than, say, people who were born here.

And we mention that because Richard Tice, the deputy leader of Reform, has come up with a new wheeze for keeping the streets safe.

And that’s by inviting groups of men – any men – to get together and patrol the streets on a ‘Neighbourhood Watch’ style basis making citizen’s arrests where necessary and generally making the world a better place.

What could possibly go wrong?

And these people were only too happy to help out.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2