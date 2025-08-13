Life crime snowflakes

The internet is absolutely losing it at this fragile right-winger’s complaint about the rampant crime he witnessed in Washington, DC

Saul Hutson. Updated August 13th, 2025

The President of the United States of America thinks that crime is so bad in the nation’s capital that he needs to deploy the National Guard to keep people safe. That flies in the face of many studies showing crime being at or near recent lows all around the Washington, DC area.

In such a politically charged climate, it’s hard to believe leaders from either side, and the media world hasn’t exactly been a beacon of trust, either. So let’s go to the real people …real citizens who love our country and want safety for us all. The folks out there pounding the pavement.

Will Chamberlain. I brought my family to DC for the Cherry Blossom festival. The first thing I saw when I exited the L’Enfant Plaza Metro was a gang of youths driving ATVs down the street, one of whom was doing a wheelie So forgive me if I doubt that crime is down

Hmmmm. Mr. Chamberlain seems to be very worried about all of the criminal activity he witnessed. That includes, um… a “gang of youths” and “wheelies.” I wonder if it was the Jets or the Sharks he was confronted by.

Here’s how Twitter responded to Chamberlain’s brush with death.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2