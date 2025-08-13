The internet is absolutely losing it at this fragile right-winger’s complaint about the rampant crime he witnessed in Washington, DC

Life crime snowflakes

The President of the United States of America thinks that crime is so bad in the nation’s capital that he needs to deploy the National Guard to keep people safe. That flies in the face of many studies showing crime being at or near recent lows all around the Washington, DC area.

Violent crime in DC is at its lowest level in 30 years. We had an unacceptable spike in 2023, so we changed our laws and strategies. Now, crime levels are not only down from 2023, but from before the pandemic. Our tactics are working, and we aren’t taking our foot off the gas. pic.twitter.com/UHpCT8RDPG — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) August 12, 2025

In such a politically charged climate, it’s hard to believe leaders from either side, and the media world hasn’t exactly been a beacon of trust, either. So let’s go to the real people …real citizens who love our country and want safety for us all. The folks out there pounding the pavement.

Hmmmm. Mr. Chamberlain seems to be very worried about all of the criminal activity he witnessed. That includes, um… a “gang of youths” and “wheelies.” I wonder if it was the Jets or the Sharks he was confronted by.

Here’s how Twitter responded to Chamberlain’s brush with death.

1.

A WHEELIE?! Sacrilege! — Dannyhulse ️‍ (@DannyHulse3) August 12, 2025

2.

I’m sorry but I refuse to stop laughing at “one of whom was doing a wheelie” pic.twitter.com/8rnGevEimu — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 12, 2025

3.

There are few better self-owns than this really: I saw one crime, and I am allowing this sample size of one to inform me as opposed to millions of points of data and hundreds of reputable sources. This is big “The Earth is flat” vibes. — Edward Fear (@FastEddieFear) August 11, 2025

4.

Hey @grok

Does the government still keep statistics on the correlation between doing a wheelie and doing time in prison? — Unvarnished Tooth (@YouWontFeelThis) August 12, 2025

5.

Oh no a teen on an ATV how did you survive — Just.A.Thought (@e_galv) August 12, 2025

6.

7.

One guy sees a wheelie, decides crime stats are fake.

By that logic, if I see someone jaywalking in Des Moines, the whole city must be lawless. Anecdotal ≠ data and the data say D.C. crime is down double digits. — Marc Leunissen (@LeunissenMarc) August 11, 2025

8.

The chart below has haunted me since I first saw it at the tender age of 8. Rep. Chamberlain’s post brought chills to my spine. https://t.co/0kTKVLyTqJ pic.twitter.com/yI6HvwXr9G — Andrew Fleischer (@afleischer) August 12, 2025

9.

A gang of youths riding atvs…. Oh my god, did you take cover? Did you have to cover your ears? It must have been terrible. — Snickel ⚡️ (@Crypto_Fritzz) August 12, 2025

10.