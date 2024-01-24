News

The Doomsday Clock is stuck at 90 seconds to midnight and people have thoughts on the matter – 17 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 24th, 2024

The Doomsday Clock is the representation of how close the world is to an apocalyptic man-made disaster, as estimated by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

The distance from midnight indicates the metaphotical distance from annihilation, beginning at seven minutes away at its inception in 1947, moving back and forth as world events have unfolded.


In 2023, it reached 90 seconds to midnight – and the Bulletin has left it there.

We’re surprised it’s stayed at 90 seconds, considering – *gestures at everything*.

These reactions were very entertaining.

