The Doomsday Clock is stuck at 90 seconds to midnight and people have thoughts on the matter – 17 favourites

The Doomsday Clock is the representation of how close the world is to an apocalyptic man-made disaster, as estimated by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

The distance from midnight indicates the metaphotical distance from annihilation, beginning at seven minutes away at its inception in 1947, moving back and forth as world events have unfolded.



In 2023, it reached 90 seconds to midnight – and the Bulletin has left it there.

Today, the Bulletin’s Science and Security Board once again sets the #DoomsdayClock at 90 seconds to midnight. Humanity continues to face an unprecedented level of danger. Read the full statement: https://t.co/PowB7RkzXw pic.twitter.com/aRyF2ZX3wB — Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (@BulletinAtomic) January 23, 2024

We’re surprised it’s stayed at 90 seconds, considering – *gestures at everything*.

1.

The Doomsday Clock gets adjusted today. The symbolic clock is a marker for how close we are to 'oblivion'. Which, if you're doing Dry Jan, you've already marked in the diary as 'Feb 1st' pic.twitter.com/doN0F424Ya — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) January 23, 2024

2.

This is the global equivalent of when your mum gave you to the count of three to stop messing around and then was like "One…twooooooooooo…….two and a half…." https://t.co/tc42l4BLHr — Chris Gates (@ChrisGatesFace) January 23, 2024

3.

90 seconds to midnight. When it reaches 21 seconds, So Solid Crew should unite and do a world tour. Interestingly, although also a major threat, AI can be the singularity to preventing any/all these existential threats: nuclear, climate change, biological weapons, and AI itself https://t.co/HWCE42sZon — Lafayette Sisko (@IAmKaputo) January 23, 2024

4.

SCIENTISTS: there are only 90 seconds remaining on the doomsday clock ME: [73 seconds still remaining on my microwave hotdog] c'mon… c'monnn — Steven (with a ph) (@SJKSalisbury) January 23, 2024

5.

Is this about Oppenheimer getting nominated ? https://t.co/appJ9QK3TO — John Paul Newman (@johnpaul_newman) January 23, 2024

6.

What if the Doomsday Clock is 5 minutes slow? — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) January 23, 2024

7.

Fuck it, I’m off to eat all the chocolate then https://t.co/zNsl3vPRN7 — ANN is still European#FBPE#GTTO (@56blackcat) January 23, 2024

8.

Just put the Doomsday Clock at midnight and get it fucked off x — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) January 23, 2024

9.