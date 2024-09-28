This interrupted ending of ‘Psycho’ is made even scarier when you see what Apple TV recommends to watch next

Entertainment movies streaming tv

The age of streaming has transformed our television-viewing experience. Sometimes in good ways, sometimes in bad ways.

Firmly in the ‘bad ways’ category – very, very, very bad – is the habit of streamers interrupting the very end of a movie or show, or the end credits entirely, with recommendations for what to watch next.

And this week, we got a real classic of the genre. Twitter/X user @VHSdude went viral after sharing his experience of watching Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho on Apple TV. At the very end, just as Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) is speaking to himself about not harming a fly and murder victim Marion Crane’s (Janet Leigh) car is being pulled from the swamp, the screen shrinks to display ads for two US sitcoms.

The fact that one of the sitcoms is The Big Bang Theory just seems to exacerbate the cultural vandalism taking place. Shrinking the screen means you also lose the blink-and-miss-it dissolve of Norman’s face and his mother’s skull in the last seconds.

But aside from anything else, surely it’s just bad algorithmic work to recommend two shiny, happy-clappy sitcoms after watching the most famous horror movie ever made? Or is it meant as counter-programming after the scares and tensions of the Hitchcock classic? Who knows!

People had thoughts, as you’d expect.

1.

This shit winds me up. Every classic music video on Youtube also ruined in the same way — Jim’ll Paint It (@Jimllpaintit) September 24, 2024

2.

Somebody should be executed for this. https://t.co/QboghKz8pI — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) September 24, 2024

3.

Reminds me of the ending to a version of A Muppet Family Christmas that was on YouTube pic.twitter.com/BFiWcjGnN2 https://t.co/FehVLKc9rG — Shutts (@Shuttsapalooza) September 24, 2024

4.

Why would it recomment Big Bang Theory based on Psycho? — Wrestling, with Politics (@DK_Able) September 24, 2024

5.

Jesus fucking CHRIST https://t.co/CAzdw7X7l2 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 24, 2024

6.

On so many levels this is just crap. The worst ones are the almost instant play of next episode/film not to mention the ones that you can’t cancel and go back to the credits. https://t.co/X7gEle3Wys — David Gillespie-Pratt (@pie1883) September 24, 2024

7.

This is how the simulation is upgrading the light at the end of the tunnel. From now on when we die our lives our whiplashed into a tiny screen on the upper right as St. Peter and the Pearly Gates auto plays in 60 fps. — steven martini (@stevenmartini) September 24, 2024

8.

No one told Norman that life was gonna be this way… — Threemu 7 Yod (@3mu7yod) September 24, 2024

9.