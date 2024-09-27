Dame Maggie Smith’s death aged 89 sent this fabulously straight-talking exchange with Judi Dench viral and it’s just wonderful

Celebrity Graham Norton Maggie Smith

Tributes were pouring in today to Dame Maggie Smith who has died aged 89.

Dame Maggie Smith has sadly passed away at the age of 89. pic.twitter.com/qTs7YxXmBY — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 27, 2024

The Oscar-winning star of stage and screen’s credits ranged from The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie to Harry Potter to Downton Abbey and so much more.

There was no end of favourite moments being shared by people on Twitter, such as this exchange on Downton Abbey.

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and California Suite won her Oscars, but this line reading from Downton Abbey made her iconic. RIP to the great Maggie Smith. pic.twitter.com/v33Yxo5NEp — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 27, 2024

Or this.

RIP the legendary Dame Maggie Smith. So many amazing clips to share, this is one of my favourites pic.twitter.com/VFi6CmSMB0 — GC (@gymcarlo_) September 27, 2024

Or indeed this!

Maggie Smith’s “I lied” in SISTER ACT is one of my favorite line readings of all time. pic.twitter.com/PIF4mLZ13K — Tyler Ruggeri (@t_ruggeri) September 27, 2024

And this moment from the Graham Norton Show.

Be an icon like Dame Maggie Smith and give zero f***s pic.twitter.com/yrg1SzV95t — J Λ M Ξ S (@jamesglynn) September 27, 2024

But we think our favourite – but only just – might be this, from Nothing Like A Dame, featuring Maggie Smith alongside Joan Plowright, Eileen Atkins and Judi Dench.

There was nobody like Dame Maggie Smith pic.twitter.com/Dxk5G5fYt2 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 27, 2024

RIP Dame Maggie Smith.

Source @jamesglynn @scottygb