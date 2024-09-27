Celebrity Graham Norton Maggie Smith

Dame Maggie Smith’s death aged 89 sent this fabulously straight-talking exchange with Judi Dench viral and it’s just wonderful

John Plunkett. Updated September 27th, 2024

Tributes were pouring in today to Dame Maggie Smith who has died aged 89.

The Oscar-winning star of stage and screen’s credits ranged from The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie to Harry Potter to Downton Abbey and so much more.

There was no end of favourite moments being shared by people on Twitter, such as this exchange on Downton Abbey.

Or this.

Or indeed this!

And this moment from the Graham Norton Show.

But we think our favourite – but only just – might be this, from Nothing Like A Dame, featuring Maggie Smith alongside Joan Plowright, Eileen Atkins and Judi Dench.

RIP Dame Maggie Smith.

