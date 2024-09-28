Celebrity Graham Norton Ian mckellen Maggie Smith

Sir Ian McKellen’s hilarious story about the late Dame Maggie Smith is the best 48 seconds you’ll spend today

John Plunkett. Updated September 28th, 2024

There have no end of wonderful clips of Dame Maggie Smith going viral on Twitter after the multiple award-winning and much-loved actor’s death aged 89.

There were lots from Downton Abbey and from her many big screen roles, but quite a few of them were from the stage and screen legend’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show, like this one for instance.

And this one.

And indeed this one.

And here is another one from Norton’s BBC1 chat show, except this time it’s another acting icon, Sir Ian McKellen, talking about the time he and Dame Maggie went to the Oscars.

And it’s 48 seconds very well spent.

Just wonderful!

RIP Dame Maggie Smith.

Source @eeberquist