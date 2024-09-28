Sir Ian McKellen’s hilarious story about the late Dame Maggie Smith is the best 48 seconds you’ll spend today

Celebrity Graham Norton Ian mckellen Maggie Smith

There have no end of wonderful clips of Dame Maggie Smith going viral on Twitter after the multiple award-winning and much-loved actor’s death aged 89.

There were lots from Downton Abbey and from her many big screen roles, but quite a few of them were from the stage and screen legend’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show, like this one for instance.

Be an icon like Dame Maggie Smith and give zero f***s pic.twitter.com/yrg1SzV95t — J Λ M Ξ S (@jamesglynn) September 27, 2024

A young fan once asked Maggie Smith if she was really a cat in the first Harry Potter film. Her response#RIPMaggieSmith pic.twitter.com/j0umcQHVBN — Harry Potter Universe (@HPotterUniverse) September 27, 2024

The look to the audience. The knowing smile. A rare cosmic wit like no other. ❤️ X pic.twitter.com/Gs6Mw8eUWZ — Josh Handley (@JoshHandleyy) September 27, 2024

And here is another one from Norton’s BBC1 chat show, except this time it’s another acting icon, Sir Ian McKellen, talking about the time he and Dame Maggie went to the Oscars.

And it’s 48 seconds very well spent.

rip to the real queen of England pic.twitter.com/kc6zzF9zwd — Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) September 27, 2024

Just wonderful!

OMG Sir Ian's impression of Maggie has me crying https://t.co/TQg6tKf1mz — SeñoraMalaSuerte (@TikiQueen9) September 28, 2024

My idea of heaven is hanging out with Ian & Maggie https://t.co/iq0m13puMm — Winderly Landchime Stan Account (@RedDlicious) September 28, 2024

RIP Dame Maggie Smith.

