Nigel Farage posed with a newspaper in Clacton and of all the many comebacks this one screamed loudest

John Plunkett. Updated September 28th, 2024

As you will probably know, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has received a bit of stick over the amount of time he’s spent in the US and pretty much anywhere else apart from the Clacton constituency he was elected to represent.

Well, never let it be said that Farage doesn’t take his parliamentary duties seriously, because here he is posing for a photo in – guess where? – his MP’s office in Clacton!

Well, we say MP’s office in Clacton. He’s in a room with a ‘vote Farage’ board behind him, assuming that counts.

And doesn’t he look happy to be there.

The image prompted no end of responses as you might imagine, and very funny and on-point they were too …

But this one was our favourite.

That’s exactly what it looks like!

And there were no end of very funny variations on that theme, and jolly good they were too.

To conclude …

Source @Nigel_Farage H/T @reformexposed