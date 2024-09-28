Nigel Farage posed with a newspaper in Clacton and of all the many comebacks this one screamed loudest

Politics nigel farage takedowns

As you will probably know, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has received a bit of stick over the amount of time he’s spent in the US and pretty much anywhere else apart from the Clacton constituency he was elected to represent.

Well, never let it be said that Farage doesn’t take his parliamentary duties seriously, because here he is posing for a photo in – guess where? – his MP’s office in Clacton!

Well, we say MP’s office in Clacton. He’s in a room with a ‘vote Farage’ board behind him, assuming that counts.

Office day in Clacton. pic.twitter.com/0hTrFiRsCL — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) September 27, 2024

And doesn’t he look happy to be there.

The image prompted no end of responses as you might imagine, and very funny and on-point they were too …

He looks nervous because it's his first day. https://t.co/T9aqOp54HV — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) September 27, 2024

Clacton must be very hard find – it took you twelve weeks. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 27, 2024

Imagine your MP having to prove they’re in your constituency. pic.twitter.com/Wwo3fTI6BL — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) September 27, 2024

Nah, not buying it pic.twitter.com/L6zdPl6oQs — D Fens Ghost (@D_Fens_Ghost) September 27, 2024

But this one was our favourite.

Looks more like a desperate hostage photo Did you have to run to the airport for the flight to Malaysia after you posed for that — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 27, 2024

That’s exactly what it looks like!

And there were no end of very funny variations on that theme, and jolly good they were too.

The people of Clacton are so pissed off at not seeing their MP they've taken him hostage. https://t.co/PZ4CF87S8E — The Bear (@Bucks_Bear) September 27, 2024

I say we don't pay the ransom and let Clacton keep him. https://t.co/qrklJsctUi — Joe (@MrJoeGooch) September 27, 2024

I am still alive, please pay the kidnap fee. https://t.co/4Q91uHtnYm — Coops (@Coops19891) September 27, 2024

Sausage situation here, proof of life in Clacton https://t.co/ZJ5yELybWP — Tuck (@tuckb85) September 27, 2024

To conclude …

What do you want, validation? It's your fucking job you whopper. — (@TheLittleWaster) September 27, 2024

