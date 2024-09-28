Life food Greggs

There’s a double-decker Greggs party bus in Manchester, and fans are so moved they’re quoting The Smiths

Poke Reporter. Updated September 28th, 2024

Stop everything: a new wonder of the world has just entered the chat.

Introducing the Greggs double-decker bus, with rooftop DJ included, located in Manchester.

Twitter/X user @skinty2all shared the image on social media and it quickly, understandably went viral.

Skinty’s pun caption, playing on the lyrics of There Is A Light That Never Goes Out by The Smiths, inspired other Morrissey/Marr goodness.

And people more widely shared their excitement about this new Manchester icon.

