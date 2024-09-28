There’s a double-decker Greggs party bus in Manchester, and fans are so moved they’re quoting The Smiths

Life food Greggs

Stop everything: a new wonder of the world has just entered the chat.

Introducing the Greggs double-decker bus, with rooftop DJ included, located in Manchester.

Twitter/X user @skinty2all shared the image on social media and it quickly, understandably went viral.

and if the double gregger bus crashes into us pic.twitter.com/NkpdZBQ4Je — han (@skinty2all) September 26, 2024

Skinty’s pun caption, playing on the lyrics of There Is A Light That Never Goes Out by The Smiths, inspired other Morrissey/Marr goodness.

…to die by your pies — Shrouded Hand (@ShroudedHand) September 27, 2024

To pie by your side, it’s such a heavily way to pie… There is a bake, it never runs out,

There is a bake, it never runs out, — Batch_STFC (@BatchStfc) September 26, 2024

to buy your steak slice oh the pleasure the privilege is mine — Crowsa Luxemburg (@quendergeer) September 27, 2024

To dine by your side, well, the pleasure, the privilege is mine https://t.co/gl58fYv4fK — Eleanor Goldsmith (@zaichishka) September 27, 2024

Take me out tonight

Where there’s music

And there’s people

Who are young and have pies. https://t.co/CTL9rXMxPB — Mark Durnin (@MarkDurnin) September 27, 2024

And people more widely shared their excitement about this new Manchester icon.

There’s a DJ in the top there wow. Someone turn this into a VRChat rave map. https://t.co/TkZC9pG4tC — Captain_Duck (@DFVIDTUTS) September 27, 2024

That’s market street in Manchester. There are now three Greggs on one street corner and ones a fucking bus https://t.co/nSxV3K0gwk — Nav || @ SONIC SYMPHONY! ✨ (@PanicFunkotron) September 27, 2024

I need to find where this is and hire it for every single life occasion I have. https://t.co/PCTRX2iKq0 — AlexT (@zander_tweets) September 27, 2024

Replace the ice cream vans with these asap. Nothing would be better than being a few drinks deep in your own home then you hear the pastry horn belting down the street to your front door. https://t.co/ybOOxG4MmS — Gubtodi Reviews (@GubtodiReviews) September 27, 2024

And they say we don’t build cathedrals any more. https://t.co/AyndwIQkVg — Des Walsh (@PikminMan) September 27, 2024

This will be my war rig https://t.co/2m0LEWctEq — Ben ️‍ (@The_GM_is_God) September 27, 2024

this is peak british culture https://t.co/vOT7fc852D — caitlin↯ (@holdingabsences) September 27, 2024

Source: Twitter/X/skinty2all