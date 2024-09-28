There’s a double-decker Greggs party bus in Manchester, and fans are so moved they’re quoting The Smiths
Stop everything: a new wonder of the world has just entered the chat.
Introducing the Greggs double-decker bus, with rooftop DJ included, located in Manchester.
Twitter/X user @skinty2all shared the image on social media and it quickly, understandably went viral.
and if the double gregger bus crashes into us pic.twitter.com/NkpdZBQ4Je
— han (@skinty2all) September 26, 2024
Skinty’s pun caption, playing on the lyrics of There Is A Light That Never Goes Out by The Smiths, inspired other Morrissey/Marr goodness.
…to die by your pies
— Shrouded Hand (@ShroudedHand) September 27, 2024
To pie by your side, it’s such a heavily way to pie…
There is a bake, it never runs out,
There is a bake, it never runs out,
There is a bake, it never runs out,
— Batch_STFC (@BatchStfc) September 26, 2024
This Charming Van pic.twitter.com/yNxzRThdGK
— Gregor (@TheManofOrange) September 27, 2024
to buy your steak slice oh the pleasure the privilege is mine
— Crowsa Luxemburg (@quendergeer) September 27, 2024
To dine by your side, well, the pleasure, the privilege is mine https://t.co/gl58fYv4fK
— Eleanor Goldsmith (@zaichishka) September 27, 2024
Take me out tonight
Where there’s music
And there’s people
Who are young and have pies. https://t.co/CTL9rXMxPB
— Mark Durnin (@MarkDurnin) September 27, 2024
And people more widely shared their excitement about this new Manchester icon.
There’s a DJ in the top there wow. Someone turn this into a VRChat rave map. https://t.co/TkZC9pG4tC
— Captain_Duck (@DFVIDTUTS) September 27, 2024
That’s market street in Manchester. There are now three Greggs on one street corner and ones a fucking bus https://t.co/nSxV3K0gwk
— Nav || @ SONIC SYMPHONY! ✨ (@PanicFunkotron) September 27, 2024
I need to find where this is and hire it for every single life occasion I have. https://t.co/PCTRX2iKq0
— AlexT (@zander_tweets) September 27, 2024
Replace the ice cream vans with these asap.
Nothing would be better than being a few drinks deep in your own home then you hear the pastry horn belting down the street to your front door. https://t.co/ybOOxG4MmS
— Gubtodi Reviews (@GubtodiReviews) September 27, 2024
And they say we don’t build cathedrals any more. https://t.co/AyndwIQkVg
— Des Walsh (@PikminMan) September 27, 2024
This will be my war rig https://t.co/2m0LEWctEq
— Ben ️ (@The_GM_is_God) September 27, 2024
this is peak british culture https://t.co/vOT7fc852D
— caitlin↯ (@holdingabsences) September 27, 2024
