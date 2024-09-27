US donald trump Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump said he had a ‘very good relationship with President Putin’ and Volodymyr Zelenskyy surely spoke for everyone

John Plunkett. Updated September 27th, 2024

Donald Trump met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower on Friday, following the Ukraine president’s meeting with Kamala Harris earlier in the week, and there was no end of eye-opening, not to say jaw-dropping exchanges.

But this one was surely the most shocking (but nonetheless predictable of them all) when Trump said he had a ‘very good relationship with President Putin’ while standing next to Zelenskyy.

And Zelenskyy’s response surely spoke for everyone. Well, nearly everyone.

Absolutely incredible scenes. And that wasn’t all (stick with it for the 3 minutes or so, you won’t believe it).

And here are just a few things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Source @Acyn