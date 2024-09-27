Donald Trump said he had a ‘very good relationship with President Putin’ and Volodymyr Zelenskyy surely spoke for everyone

US donald trump Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower on Friday, following the Ukraine president’s meeting with Kamala Harris earlier in the week, and there was no end of eye-opening, not to say jaw-dropping exchanges.

But this one was surely the most shocking (but nonetheless predictable of them all) when Trump said he had a ‘very good relationship with President Putin’ while standing next to Zelenskyy.

And Zelenskyy’s response surely spoke for everyone. Well, nearly everyone.

Trump: I have a very good relationship with President Putin Zelenskyy: I hope we have more good relations with us Trump: Oh, ha ha I see pic.twitter.com/5vgHy0xT0t — Acyn (@Acyn) September 27, 2024

Absolutely incredible scenes. And that wasn’t all (stick with it for the 3 minutes or so, you won’t believe it).

Oh look! Donald Trump is embarrassing us in front of the world again. Remember this was every day during his Presidency? pic.twitter.com/3QFgSRwHME — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) September 27, 2024

And here are just a few things people said about it.

Zelensky boldly interrupted Donald Trump as he was spreading Russian propaganda. Quite a moment! — Mad Genius ‍⬛‍⬛ (@MGenius15636) September 27, 2024

Trump’s cards have been on the table for a while now — he’s on Putin’s side. Against that backdrop I’m not sure why Zelenskyy would even bother with this humiliating spectacle. https://t.co/fnMgr421bv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2024

This is “Small-Time Mob Boss Diplomacy” — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 27, 2024

Had to remind Don he was standing there before he went full stump speech lol — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) September 27, 2024

As a Ukrainian American, I am appalled by Donald Trump, his rhetoric, and his actions. He cannot be allowed to lead our nation again. https://t.co/NgPo42o9sn — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) September 27, 2024

Of course this is the first thing he says meeting Zelensky. https://t.co/tvLjZLpHOQ — XSovietNews (@XSovietNews) September 27, 2024

I wish I could hear what Zelenskyy is honestly thinking at this moment. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) September 27, 2024

It is horrifying. So embarrassing for the US. — cindimoreland (@cindimoreland) September 27, 2024

Source @Acyn