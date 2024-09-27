13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Twitter takedowns

Time once again to round up 13 of our favourite slap downs, comebacks, takedowns – call them what you will! – that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘He didn’t take it on the chin’

My life is a hilarious simulation. I’m sitting in a Romanian court with 30 women I’ve slept with and they’re all yelling at the judge I’m innocent and he should give me my 40million dollars back. The point of life is stories like this. Hilarious. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) September 23, 2024

Ask the judge to return your chin pic.twitter.com/GihO5XjWUC — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) September 24, 2024

2. ‘Read it and weep’

WOW! Apparently Kamala Harris had a freaking TELEPROMPTER during her “interview” with Oprah Scamala Harris is a fraud! pic.twitter.com/BZ7RGahJXs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 22, 2024

Hey genius. 30 year broadcast vet here. The Teleprompter is for Oprah, which is why it’s directly in front of her and behind Kamala Harris, who can’t possibly read it. You’re welcome. https://t.co/Msb8hEc9SD — Lisa Guerrero (@4lisaguerrero) September 22, 2024

3. ‘First class – with honours!’

Ah, the men are up in arms on how I got into Oxford. I applied. Second, I was awarded the Clarendon (and yes, I will humblebrag out of annoyance), a scholarship for the top academic grades globally/rigorous application. I graduated with honors from Columbia University. https://t.co/2ZxgQirdZk — Sara Wahedi (@SaraWahedi) September 26, 2024

4. ‘James O’Brien turns up the thermostat to 11’

While I understand some of the criticism around Labour’s cut to Winter Fuel Allowance… I have absolutely zero sympathy for people like Roger Who text into @mrjamesob’s LBC show …and got dealt with accordingly. pic.twitter.com/8nJesAu723 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 25, 2024

5. ‘Sadface’

6. ‘Book it!’

Has Keir Starmer heard of a library? Quite good for ‘peaceful’ study, I find. https://t.co/wt9QP7gwwy — Emily Carver (@CarverEmily) September 25, 2024

Yeah, I remember them, the Tories closed 800 of them. https://t.co/i6RZQp4ti5 — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) September 25, 2024

7. ‘Supersonic comeback’

To all those SHITCUNTS who were crying about my ANGELIC TONES last night you ain’t real fans your just IMPOSTERS and if you do have tickets you wanna get rid off I’ll gladly take them off your hands we don’t want the likes of you at our concerts nxt year any way LFUCKING — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 22, 2024

Dynamic pricing mate, if you want them back, they’re now £1500. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) September 22, 2024

