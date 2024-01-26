13 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns of the week

Life

It’s time once again for our weekly round-up of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Blackburn Rovers 1, Joey Barton 0’

120 years ago in Blackburn, England. We talk about Diversity, Equality and Inclusion. We never talk about Equity. Who has done the work. Who has built the places. Who fought in the wars. Who paid the taxes. Who built and maintained these communities. We shouldn’t… https://t.co/lHZg1ulQzi — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) January 22, 2024

Hi Joey, if you could have your public meltdown without bringing our town into it, that’d be great. Thanks. — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 22, 2024

(via)

2. ‘She’s literally president of the maths society dude what more can you possibly want’

(via)

3. ‘Truly mindblowing’

(via)

4. ‘Donseal’

Name this foundation shade. pic.twitter.com/jmyTTifZHS — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 24, 2024

Klu Klux Tan https://t.co/BdFtYRvvye — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) January 24, 2024

(via)

5. ‘If you refuse to come on our show then we’ll ban you!’

Can that please be made retroactive as well? Pretty please! https://t.co/G9msBxjWeg — Imam Tom Facchine (@ImamTomFacchine) January 24, 2024

(via)

6. ‘Blue needs to learn anatomy before dissing vaccines’

(via)

7. ‘Charlatan v Charlatan’

Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this shit shut right down right now. https://t.co/M6eYROedOy — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 23, 2024

We gave Trump full permission to use Weirdo, but we didn’t hear back pic.twitter.com/nZywb02VzH — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) January 24, 2024

(via)