Life

13 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns of the week

John Plunkett. Updated January 26th, 2024

It’s time once again for our weekly round-up of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Blackburn Rovers 1, Joey Barton 0’

(via)

2. ‘She’s literally president of the maths society dude what more can you possibly want’

(via)

3. ‘Truly mindblowing’

(via)

4. ‘Donseal’

(via)

5. ‘If you refuse to come on our show then we’ll ban you!’

(via)

6. ‘Blue needs to learn anatomy before dissing vaccines’

(via)

7. ‘Charlatan v Charlatan’

(via)

Article Pages: 1 2