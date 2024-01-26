Entertainment

This baffling New York Magazine entertainments update generates far more questions than it answers

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 26th, 2024

Languages evolve, which is why we have the yearly update of the dictionaries giving us words like Swiftie (a devoted Taylor Swift fan), de-influencing (encouraging your social media followers not to use or buy something) and rizz (charm or attractiveness).

Bethy Squires, a writer at Vulture, the entertainment section of the New York Magazine, really leant into using less-mainstream words in an update about a Halle Berry film that had been intended for a Netflix release.

Here’s what she said.

Netflix won’t let Halle Berry land her Mothership. Principal slaytography was completed in 2021, but mothering stalled out in post. Netflix has decided to take the boots the house tax write-down.

Now, stick with us, we understood the first part. Halle Berry’s ‘The Mothership’ won’t be aired by Netflix. Filming was completed, but post-production wasn’t. So far so understandable, with the slaytography bit clearly borrowing from LGBTQ+ culture.

But what in the name of Susie Dent does ‘Netflix has decided to take the boots the house tax write-down’ mean? Is it reporting a tax write-off? Is it even a sentence? Either way, it’s an outrageous way to treat Halle Berry, The Mothership …and grammar.

We’re reasonably convinced that it’s a generational issue rather than an A.I. one, but we heartily agree with this sentiment.

