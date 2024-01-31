This comic found out a heckler was in love with her stand-up boyfriend and it just gets better and better
Here’s a very funny and totally lovely minute and a half courtesy of comedian Kelsey Cook over on TikTok.
It’s the moment from a gig when she finds out a woman in the audience is a big – very big – fan of her boyfriend, who’s also a comic.
And the way she handled it just gets better and better.
Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again shared on Twitter.
She handled that really well pic.twitter.com/SSavcBg6sj
Absolutely love everything about that.
And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.
‘Haha if it’s Chad Daniels he’s my fav comedian also.’
‘Hahah oh no it’s happening again ‘
‘That girl did not have to keep going ‘
‘The way my eyes WIDENED at “no he responds!”
‘Mine too ‘
‘idk who Chad Daniels is but I’m going to go to his show and just talk about how much I love Kelsey cook… for the sake of balance ☯️’
‘Home girl slipped up. “No he respon…” then she tried to switch it up. Ayyeeeee.’
‘Hahaha.’
To conclude …
She played that audience so well, she celebrated a heckler and made it part of her show. Skills fr
