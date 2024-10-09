Boris Johnson told LBC that Theresa May left No. 10 looking like ‘a crack den’ – and the band played Believe It If You Like

Politics boris johnson

They say that a week is a long time in politics, and with the turmoil that has characterised the political scene in the UK for – well – a decade or so, Boris Johnson‘s Downing Street redecoration shenanigans almost feels like a different lifetime.

Here’s a quick recap –

After moving into Downing Street with his then girlfriend Carrie, Johnson had the flat refurbished at a reported cost of £58,000, initially paid for by a Tory donor, Lord Brownlow. When asked about who had covered the cost, the PM told the Commons he had personally paid for it.

He later admitted the Tory Party had provided funding ‘as a loan’, insisting he didn’t know where it came from specifically.

Problems arose when it was pointed out that Johnson hadn’t declared any donations relating to the flat, causing an investigation to be triggered. He was cleared of wrongdoing, despite Dominic Cummings reporting in his blog that Johnson had told him of a plan to get secret donations to pay for the redecoration.

After he was cleared, WhatsApp messages in which Johnson asked Lord Brownlow for more money were dismissed as irrelevant, despite them completely contradicting Johnson’s declaration that he didn’t know who provided the funds to the party.

+UPDATE+ Lord Geidt clears Boris Johnson a 2nd time of improper behaviour & lying over donations. The 2nd investigation was required after Boris Johnson was found to have lied in the 1st investigation. https://t.co/6Kk8gq56V5 — Nick (@nicktolhurst) December 30, 2021

The Conservatives received a fine for failing to declare Lord Brownlow’s involvement.

During an LBC interview with Nick Ferrari – well, it wasn’t going to be James O’Brien, was it? – Boris Johnson claimed he had to have the flat fully refurbished because of the state in which it had been left.

"It looked like a crack den." Boris Johnson tries to justify to @NickFerrariLBC why he spent so much to redecorate his Downing Street flat when he was Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/UNCj3vfMkL — LBC (@LBC) October 8, 2024

People had a hard time accepting his current version of events – particularly as the story at the time was that the flat was ‘too John Lewis’.

Can't quite get my head around Carrie Symonds reportedly looking down on 'John Lewis furniture'. I think we had our wedding list there. For all but the tiniest section of the population, John Lewis is posh. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 27, 2021

This is what they’ve been saying about it.

1.

I find it highly unlikely that Theresa May left No10 looking “like a crack den”. Maybe Mr Johnson is confusing his before & after memories. pic.twitter.com/KdvF3uJ4yE — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 8, 2024

2.

"What's the naughtiest thing you've ever done?" "Turned No 10 into a crack den" pic.twitter.com/QgUAjk8ZnQ — Dougal D'Arcy (@MrDarcyDog) October 8, 2024

3.

Having been in that flat many times under both Cameron and May I am surprised at this assertion, but I will have to take Boris’s word for it as I have never been in a crack den. https://t.co/508pPimF5K — Daniel Finkelstein (@Dannythefink) October 8, 2024

4.

Theresa May lived in the Number 11 flat before Johnson. It was full of John Lewis furniture. I think what's happened here is he's got drunk and visited an actual crack den and got confused https://t.co/4nvXN0VMqs — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 8, 2024

5.

Johnson is so posh that he thinks drug addicts live in rooms stuffed with John Lewis furniture https://t.co/g7nZlb4GOV — Ian Tattum (@ITattum) October 8, 2024

6.

Profoundly unedifying. And in character. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) October 8, 2024

7.

I think we have to consider the possibility that the claim that he inherited a Number 11 flat that looked like a crack den is not entirely true. https://t.co/RDFReFaz1d — David Gauke (@DavidGauke) October 8, 2024

8.

"Theresa May lived in squalor" is a hot take even for Johnson — ● Susan (@shushitssusan) October 8, 2024

9.

Why is it that I find it hard to believe that a man who always presents himself as if he has spent the night in the gutter could be so concerned about home decor? https://t.co/h1yYoto4Ub — Dianne Bancroft (@DianneBancroft) October 8, 2024

10.

Enjoying the implication that Theresa May happily lived in a crack den. https://t.co/Z383MDiFAE — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) October 8, 2024

11.

John Lewis, the Crack Den range.

(pic from Google)#BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/0rEk52XHsn — Lorna the Sloven (@Duffycaramole) October 8, 2024

12.

What a "crack den" looks like if you went to Eton https://t.co/gAZMflgS4y — David Oliver (@mancunianmedic) October 8, 2024

13.

I thought Carrie Johnson had the refurb because it was a "John Lewis nightmare"? Whereas their own refurb made it look like an East India Company brothel. And Liz Truss painted over the £840-a-roll wallpaper as soon as she moved in. https://t.co/sbDqGR5Wd4 — Helen121 ‍⬛ (@Helen121) October 8, 2024

14.

Just been thrown out of a John Lewis because I asked where the crack den section was. — Darshan Sanghrajka (@chiefchimpanzee) October 8, 2024

Here’s Theresa May’s ‘crack den’ aesthetic.

The interview – like all the others intended to boost sales of his autobiography – has simply reminded people of another aspect of the sleaze that still clings to Johnson.

I suspect Keir Starmer is the only person in the country who wants to see more Boris Johnson interviews… — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 8, 2024

