This flat-earther challenged NASA to convince her otherwise and of all the many comebacks this reply beat all-comers

It doesn’t seem very long ago that flat earthers were a relic of the past or at least such a niche as to be basically invisible.

But thanks to social media and humanity’s general regression of late, they are a lot more prominent than they used to be. And they surely don’t come much more jaw-dropping than this.

It’s a challenge for NASA to convince this flat-earther otherwise and it’s just gone viral – not for the first time, we’d suggest – for reasons which will become apparent.

It’s scary knowing people like this can vote pic.twitter.com/V10nueZBb7 — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) October 6, 2024

And it prompted lots of very funny and totally on-point replies …

I just joined the Flat Earth Society. We have members around the globe. — Lost (@djdubmasterflex) October 6, 2024

How dinosaurs went extinct according to flat earthners pic.twitter.com/kT9g6GNPB6 — schuld (@schuld_eth) October 6, 2024

How can her vote count as much as me — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) October 6, 2024

How to sail from India to United States in a straight line Flat earthers won’t believe it

pic.twitter.com/CvGMfFBAEq — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) October 6, 2024

A flat earther once told me a trip to the International Space Station wouldn’t be enough to convince them the Earth was spherical. That was the day I realized debating them was pointless. — Joe B (@TheStarman923) October 7, 2024

… but this one surely beat all comers.

How people in Australia view this video pic.twitter.com/Ih8bTGHORX — Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) October 6, 2024

Nailed it.

I had one of the best laughs in my life when I saw this. — Kamala IS a communist (@ruralgenxer84) October 7, 2024

