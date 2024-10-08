US marjorie taylor greene

Marjorie Taylor-Greene insists unpasteurised milk ‘does a body good’ and the responses might leave a sour taste in her mouth – 21 of the best

October 8th, 2024

The day anyone unironically asks “What would Marjorie Taylor-Greene do?” when faced with a problem is the day we might as well start eating the silica gel packets, looking directly at eclipses, and running with knives, because it truly will be the Age of Ignorance.

Past Marjisms include –

Accusing Democrats of causing hurricanes in Republican-controlled areas,

Comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust,

Questioning whether climate change is man made because nobody was raising taxes during the Ice Age,

Accusing Nancy Pelosi of leading the Gazpacho Police,

Insisting that global warming is good for humanity,

Blaming wildfires on “Jewish space lasers”.

Because of her track record, her most recent ridiculous claim isn’t even the stupidest thing she’s ever said in public, but it’s up there.

A jar of unpasteurised milk, with her comment - Raw Milk does a body good. Make America Healthy Again!

Of course, unpasteurised milk is incredibly dangerous, potentially coming with the worst buy-one-get-one-free offer ever, where the freebie could be e-coli, listeria, salmonella, campylobacter or other dangerous bacteria. A Community Note soon followed.

Raw milk consumption is linked to a number of foodborne illnesses (e.g., Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. coli, Listeria, Brucella, and Salmonella) that can result in serious complications and death.

The fact that Make America Healthy Again is the slogan of none other than Captain Brainworm, himself – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is unlikely to fill anyone with confidence. These takedowns have it covered.

