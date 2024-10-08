Marjorie Taylor-Greene insists unpasteurised milk ‘does a body good’ and the responses might leave a sour taste in her mouth – 21 of the best

US marjorie taylor greene

The day anyone unironically asks “What would Marjorie Taylor-Greene do?” when faced with a problem is the day we might as well start eating the silica gel packets, looking directly at eclipses, and running with knives, because it truly will be the Age of Ignorance.

Past Marjisms include –

Accusing Democrats of causing hurricanes in Republican-controlled areas, Comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust, Questioning whether climate change is man made because nobody was raising taxes during the Ice Age, Accusing Nancy Pelosi of leading the Gazpacho Police, Insisting that global warming is good for humanity, Blaming wildfires on “Jewish space lasers”.

Because of her track record, her most recent ridiculous claim isn’t even the stupidest thing she’s ever said in public, but it’s up there.

Of course, unpasteurised milk is incredibly dangerous, potentially coming with the worst buy-one-get-one-free offer ever, where the freebie could be e-coli, listeria, salmonella, campylobacter or other dangerous bacteria. A Community Note soon followed.

The fact that Make America Healthy Again is the slogan of none other than Captain Brainworm, himself – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is unlikely to fill anyone with confidence. These takedowns have it covered.

1.

Milk is pasteurized for a reason, that's how worms literally get in your brain. That also explains a lot. https://t.co/Wg9WWAOvRG — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 6, 2024

2.

how did this even become a culture war issue? what's next, is maga going to start refusing to wash their hands after touching raw chicken to own the libs? — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) October 6, 2024

3.

You go ahead and drink raw milk @mtgreenee I’m gonna go ahead and continue to follow the advice of experts. pic.twitter.com/f3kIpVW40S — WhiteDudeForHarris (@quadcarl_carl) October 6, 2024

4.

That raw milk will pair well with your roast Thanksgiving turkey that you apparently boiled pic.twitter.com/SehCFOBfrY — Dave Ryder ❄️‍ (@daveryder) October 7, 2024

5.

I understand the urge to reply and school her on this. Resist that urge. Please. Let her find out for herself. pic.twitter.com/UYazrcuZnV — Jack’s House Radio Free NAFO (@FluteMagician) October 6, 2024

6.

Yes, MAGA, please drink ALL the raw milk. Also, wearing seatbelts is big government talking away your liberty. pic.twitter.com/mQxkdB5ZZS —  Dr. Waitman W. Beorn (@waitmanwbeorn.com ) (@waitmanb) October 7, 2024

7.

No, it doesn't. We pasteurize milk to kill harmful bacteria that can cause listeriosis, typhoid fever, tuberculosis, diphtheria, brucellosis, and other things. Don't be a fucking moron. Don't drink raw milk. https://t.co/T0v6kNMJdv — Amy Lynn (@AmyLynnStL) October 6, 2024

8.

MTG drinks straight from the udder. — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) October 6, 2024

9.

The ones who were against the vaccine because they thought it could be dangerous are now drinking raw milk — Taryn T, Duchess of the Blue Sea (@Talyn777) October 7, 2024

10.

shitting your guts out like a medieval peasant to own the libs https://t.co/Ifb6otTFiL — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) October 6, 2024

11.