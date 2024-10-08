Life comedy health

This ‘influencer’ video asking people how they got so out of shape is hilariously relatable (painfully so)

Poke Reporter. Updated October 8th, 2024

You can’t open a social media app anymore without being bombarded with some video of an influencer banging on about their “morning routines” or the (tiny amounts of) food they eat each day to stay in shape.

So bravo to comedian Al Nash – or @alnashcomedy over on Twitter – for making a funny video that many of us could relate to: what he did to get out of shape.

Some of his tips include sticking to just the beige food group and eating each day like you’re a mad medieval king.

People are here for Al’s lifestyle advice.

