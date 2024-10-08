This ‘influencer’ video asking people how they got so out of shape is hilariously relatable (painfully so)

Life comedy health

You can’t open a social media app anymore without being bombarded with some video of an influencer banging on about their “morning routines” or the (tiny amounts of) food they eat each day to stay in shape.

So bravo to comedian Al Nash – or @alnashcomedy over on Twitter – for making a funny video that many of us could relate to: what he did to get out of shape.

Asking out of shape people how they got so out of shape pic.twitter.com/0SxE6eh1JY — Al Nash (@alnashcomedy) October 2, 2024

Some of his tips include sticking to just the beige food group and eating each day like you’re a mad medieval king.

People are here for Al’s lifestyle advice.

1.

Hahaha this is so relatable — Choen Lee (@ahchoen) October 3, 2024

2.

Immediately found the right audience for this one — Chris (@DeltaDogma) October 2, 2024

3.

Not all heroes are in shape!!! — Big Blue Energy (@bigblu_energy) October 2, 2024

4.

wasn’t ready for this pic.twitter.com/Y1USnoEPQN — Lwaz Anderson (@Lwaz_RMFC) October 3, 2024

5.

I’m eating rotisserie chicken today to honor this — Zoey (@LilKittyZoey) October 2, 2024

6.

Story of my life! — Sherry (@sherryp0124) October 2, 2024

7.

The voices of my head when I see myself in the mirror before taking a shower https://t.co/JLO0edPcn1 — Fonͫsͦeͧcͬaͣ (@drogebron) October 2, 2024

8.

I’m not out of shape, I’m cultivating mass. https://t.co/GNoA9ssktA — Chaotic Good (@ChaoticGood42_) October 2, 2024

9.

10.

You gotta hand it to the Brits for their command of dry, deadpan, ironic humor. They got that corner covered https://t.co/E3Bddvzyt9 — Mark Karake (@KarakeMark) October 2, 2024

11.

Sorry but this guy is my type lmao https://t.co/FXY8uqAgzg — Candace from Atlantis (@MimiDigital) October 3, 2024

12.

“Anything you can melt cheese on” – Man’s speaking my language https://t.co/YIfoSsEMfE — JohnP (@jomanlk) October 3, 2024

Source: Twitter/X/alnashcomedy