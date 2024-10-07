Russell Brand said Jesus was his only audience and of all the funny comebacks, this one hit hardest

Celebrity comebacks Russell Brand

To the world of Russell Brand, who took time out from praying on-stage with Tucker Carlson and performing baptisms (!) by sharing a few thoughts about the all-seeing one omnipresence.

No, not Big Brother, which is back on ITV this week (Big Brother’s Big Mouth now looking more and more like Brand’s career highpoint) but the big JC!

I’m reminded that at all times, there is only an audience of one – Jesus. — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) October 6, 2024

And just in case you still weren’t sure of his point.

As long as I know that I’m in relationship with Him, criticism doesn’t matter. — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) October 6, 2024

And it prompted no end of funny comebacks as you might imagine.

Then just talk to him please https://t.co/tPfThJ1UDB — Corey Ryan Forrester First of His Name (@CoreyRForrester) October 6, 2024

When you see only one set of footprints, it was then that Jesus backed away from you very slowly https://t.co/UUvF1WwjcR — Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) October 6, 2024

And you think he's on Twitter reading your shit posts? — Janet Inglis (@DieMadTerf) October 6, 2024

I think you're supposed to be Jesus's audience, not vice-versa. https://t.co/PjIZrQ2v3o — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) October 6, 2024

But this one surely hit hardest, by actor, comedian and presenter, Rufus Hound.

Until there's a jury of twelve https://t.co/tfnyrIG5WF — Rufus Hound (@RufusHound) October 7, 2024

Brand was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse in a Channel 4 documentary last year as part of a joint investigation with the Times and Sunday Times. Brand has denied all accusations, which relate to the period when he was at the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013.

