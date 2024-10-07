Celebrity comebacks Russell Brand

Russell Brand said Jesus was his only audience and of all the funny comebacks, this one hit hardest

John Plunkett. Updated October 7th, 2024

To the world of Russell Brand, who took time out from praying on-stage with Tucker Carlson and performing baptisms (!) by sharing a few thoughts about the all-seeing one omnipresence.

No, not Big Brother, which is back on ITV this week (Big Brother’s Big Mouth now looking more and more like Brand’s career highpoint) but the big JC!

And just in case you still weren’t sure of his point.

And it prompted no end of funny comebacks as you might imagine.

But this one surely hit hardest, by actor, comedian and presenter, Rufus Hound.

Brand was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse in a Channel 4 documentary last year as part of a joint investigation with the Times and Sunday Times. Brand has denied all accusations, which relate to the period when he was at the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013.

