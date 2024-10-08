‘What is something small that always makes you happy?’ – 25 delightfully wholesome and happy moments

Life r/AskReddit

The world is a gloomy places these days, so we have to take the wins whenever we can, no matter how insignificant they may seem. Over on Reddit, user Maxhousen asked:

What is something small that always makes you happy?

And the answers were full of people counting their blessings and will give you a tiny, but nonetheless joyful, glow.

1.

‘When the bus drivers say hi to each other when passing.’

–Current-Value-9270

2.

‘Waking up thinking i have work, realising it’s my day off and that moment I roll back under the blanket in pure bliss.’

–Danzig5050

3.

‘When my daughters just randomly come up and lean on me. Melts my fucking heart, this little human loves me. Makes me want to be the best Dad I possibly can be.’

–RobotDrugs0101

4.

‘Seeing little kids walking to school wearing backpacks that are too big for them. They look like cute little turtles.’

–Bupperoni

5.

‘Finding a $20 bill in a pair of pants I haven’t worn in months.’

–Kindergeschichten

6.

‘New socks. At my age it takes little to excite me.’

7.

‘Hearing strangers interact with each other. The world has grown pretty cold and distant since Covid. Yesterday, a girl ran up to an older man in the parking lot of a grocery store. ‘Sir, you forgot your phone at the register!’ And the man said something like ‘Oh dear, silly me. Thank you for running after me!’ It’s such a small thing but it made me smile.’

–Sluusjuh

8.

‘A few weeks ago, I was out shopping and walked down some stairs. Noticed an old man walking with two walking sticks, so he was unable to hold the bannister. I asked if he needed help, which he declined but then said ‘Thank you for noticing me’.’

–the_way_it_feels

9.

‘I was in Central Park back in May time on a really lovely sunny day, I remember a stranger walking past me and saying to his wife ‘This is glorious!’ It made my friend and I smile.’

–twistinmymelonmann

10.

‘People smiling at me for no apparent reason. Wish I was better at reciprocating such a simple act.’

–WildSideAlice

11.

‘Nice cup of tea.’

–Obvious_wombat

12.

‘My home grown veggies are growing, soon to be harvested.’

–PlayfulAlly

–NANNYNEGLEY

13.

‘Once I was in mall restroom and I had to wash my hands after eating but couldn’t put my phone anywhere because of wet surface and no pocket or bag. I held it tightly between my neck and shoulder and a girl behind me offered me to hold it for me till I was done washing and drying my hands. It was such a sweet gesture.’

–Imaginary_Comment709