These grown Aussie men crying over a boys’ school going woke – by admitting girls – is today’s most jaw-dropping thing

To the other side of the world now, where these grown Australian men have been getting upset – very upset – after the boys school of their choice opted to go co-ed and – gasp! – admit girls.

And when we say it’s quite the watch, what we mean to say is it really is quite the watch.

One of Sydney’s oldest boys’ schools is going co-ed, leaving some parents furious about what they call the “woke agenda” behind the move. #9News READ: https://t.co/lEk2MipvdR pic.twitter.com/aS5V96tkbj — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) January 31, 2024

So much to unpack there we don’t know where to start.

Fortunately these people did …

1.

Chance to laugh at Australian men crying because girls are going to go to a school they used to go to. https://t.co/kG4suIpNIa — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) February 1, 2024

2.

Co-education is considered woke???

What else? Women being allowed to work? Having the vote? Is that ‘woke’ too? Hilarious. — Margaret Sinclair voting YES! (@margaret_tmsinc) January 31, 2024

3.

Crying and protesting because your grandson will one day have to go to school with girls is so funny…get some real problems fuckhead https://t.co/ymKloHjNxG — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) January 31, 2024

4.

I find this sign in particular hilarious. “Why, after 160 years?” How about because single-sex schooling was invented 160 years ago when women weren’t expected to get an education, go into the workforce, or even vote. That’s why.

After 160 years, the world moved on. pic.twitter.com/dAk50QO266 — Heroes Unbound ⚡️ (@HeroesUnbound) January 31, 2024

5.

Imagine how embarrassed you’d be if your da was on tv crying about the idea of you hanging out with girls. You’d never live it down I reckon https://t.co/SIGMc8A2RN — Pat Caruana (@patbcaruana) January 31, 2024

6.

I’m sure you’ve seen lots of those old black and white tapes of people talking about gender issues in the 50s and 60s. Here’s one they colourised. https://t.co/rbKYNpCMfz — Barrie Cassidy (@barriecassidy) January 31, 2024

7.

That was painful listening to those man babies. — Dan Fangirl (@ChristyDanFan) January 31, 2024

8.