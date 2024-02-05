The news that the UK state pension age may be pushed to 71 has gone down like a bout of lumbago on a building site

News

In the latest update from the ‘Everything is a skip fire‘ files, studies have shown that falling birth rates and increased life expectancy, exacerbated by ill health, could make it necessary to raise the UK’s state pension age to 71.

UK state pension age will soon need to rise to 71, say experts https://t.co/81UBl66Ajs — Guardian news (@guardiannews) February 5, 2024

According to the Guardian, the change would apply to anyone born after 1970 – and could even be pushed to a higher age.

It went down as well as you’d expect.

1.

Millennials will never retire. Anyone below the age of 40 and reading this will be working until they expire. Your last day on this planet will be a work day. You will die surrounded by coworkers. The final voice you will hear is your boss. — goodbye to the worst website online (@angryaboutbikes) February 5, 2024

2.

This is abhorrent. Utterly abhorrent. Hard to imagine how anyone my age will be able to retire at all tbh. https://t.co/Wkvr1rKmwy pic.twitter.com/I5V3BfwR7x — Oscaaargh ️‍⚧️ (@SkeletonOscar) February 5, 2024

3.

"You know how we said we'd had enough of experts?"

"Yes"

"Well we now quite like them again." https://t.co/mPoF21rKqu pic.twitter.com/9YeXlDihRW — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 5, 2024

4.

5.

Oh god I'm so tired https://t.co/jku3faxOAo — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) February 5, 2024

6.

“Elsie, love, haven’t you got a 12 hour shift to be starting?” https://t.co/JjOEIuxfKK pic.twitter.com/et4HwzR9Cq — David (@Zero_4) February 5, 2024

7.

8.

It will have probably have hit the 80’s by the time I get there. So good chance I never retire. Love you Britain. https://t.co/KaqIkQt69C — Razor Marone (@Streettough) February 5, 2024

9.

kinda wild that when it raised to 64 in France they spent four months tearing up the streets and British people will just sort of sit there and let this happen https://t.co/mlqAs0qGEs — Lex (@glitterstrands) February 5, 2024

10.

As the UK Govt suggests the pension age should rise to 71, our Student Policeman Officer PC Walker is thrilled at the opportunity to be out on foot patrols for another few years pic.twitter.com/odN8XpvQ3l — Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) February 5, 2024

11.

Ever since I became aware how untrustworthy Government pension promises were I always planned my retirement saving on the basis that when I actually arrived at state pension age, there would no longer be a state pension, or I'd already be dead.

Looks like this was a wise move. pic.twitter.com/jLYbk2HHSW — Alan (@A1an_M) February 5, 2024

12.

"UK state pension age will soon need to rise to 71, say experts" Love your work? Sounds like you'll be enjoying it a lot longer, especially if you're born after 1970… https://t.co/yUghmCmnLs — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) February 5, 2024

13.

How many of the experts who came to this conclusion will be working till 71, I wonder?https://t.co/8dzVcfNgEe — Mark (@Mark_Phillips66) February 5, 2024

14.

On the upside, if you avoid dying before you're five, you can proceed via crumbling concrete schools to £60k of student debt, a gig economy job and rent that takes half your income until you claim the worst pension in Europe at an ever-increasing retirement age — David__Osland (@David__Osland) February 5, 2024

15.

State pension age to rise to 71? Man, I’d only just passed the half-way mark of working life. pic.twitter.com/6FZAg1txjw — Malcolm McKenzie (@fourhourtarget) February 5, 2024

This would be funny if it weren’t horribly feasible.

Rishi Sunak has shifted his smoking ban on to pensions. Steadily increasing the age anyone can claim one, until anyone born after 1979 will never be allowed to claim a pension. https://t.co/dx0zuI1mKp — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) February 5, 2024

READ MORE

Kay Burley owning the work & pensions secretary with basic maths is brilliantly done

Source Guardian Image prostooleh on Freepik