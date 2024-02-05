News

The news that the UK state pension age may be pushed to 71 has gone down like a bout of lumbago on a building site

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 5th, 2024

In the latest update from the ‘Everything is a skip fire‘ files, studies have shown that falling birth rates and increased life expectancy, exacerbated by ill health, could make it necessary to raise the UK’s state pension age to 71.

According to the Guardian, the change would apply to anyone born after 1970 – and could even be pushed to a higher age.

It went down as well as you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

This would be funny if it weren’t horribly feasible.

Source Guardian Image prostooleh on Freepik