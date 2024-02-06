Ian Lavender’s death sent this fabulous Celebrity Mastermind moment viral and it’s such a lovely watch

Celebrity

Sad news on Monday that the great Ian Lavender – Private Pike in Dad’s Army, of course – has died aged 77.

The actor’s death prompted no end of tributes on Twitter, including this particular clip, from the BBC’s Celebrity Mastermind, when Lavender appeared alongside fellow contestants including Yes legend, Rick Wakeman.

And this happened …

Thinking about when Ian Lavender was on Celebrity Mastermind. Just brilliant. pic.twitter.com/SPtWUM1xGB — Just a bloke on a bike ‍♂️ (@Berk_On_A_Bike) February 5, 2024

Well played, sirs!

What a beautiful moment. I hadn’t seen this before. I wonder if, when they filmed that scene in that episode of Dad’s Army, that they ever imagined it becoming so embraced in the nation’s heart? — Jeff (@stevens38319) February 5, 2024

Brilliant. You'll be missed Ian Lavender. But you have a place in the hearts of many. https://t.co/oYGvXqCJQ3 — Bad Is The New Good ⭐️⭐️ (@GrocerJackUK) February 5, 2024

As Rick Wakeman said, it was the one chance he was ever going to get! Beautifully done too. https://t.co/CY6iCis5MQ — Brian Spurrell (@EBStatto) February 6, 2024

Ian lived in my village for a while. A lovely, unassuming man who always had a pleasant word for anyone he met. — Sarah G (@norfolkmum1) February 6, 2024

Comedy timing has rarely been better… https://t.co/yku1Y0cYFt — KG Miles (@barberville) February 6, 2024

Rick Wakeman is a very funny man. — Julia Coleman (@hopeospical) February 6, 2024

To conclude …

And last word to – who else? – Rick Wakeman.

thanks to all who sent messages after the passing of my best mate Ian Lavender. We lived near to each other & he was the closest I had to a brother. I saw him shortly before he left us & we held hands . Words weren't necessary. His wife Miki has been truly amazing and strong x x — Rick Wakeman CBE (@GrumpyOldRick) February 5, 2024

PS

To mark the passing of Ian Lavender, this is one of the great moments in British comedy when his character Pike was asked my a Nazi U-Boat captain, played by Phillip Madoc his name. Capt Mainwaring: "Don't tell him Pike." Your name vill also go on list has passed into folklaw.… pic.twitter.com/eeoQnMymAS — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) February 6, 2024

Source @Berk_On_A_Bike