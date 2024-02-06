Celebrity

Ian Lavender’s death sent this fabulous Celebrity Mastermind moment viral and it’s such a lovely watch

John Plunkett. Updated February 6th, 2024

Sad news on Monday that the great Ian Lavender – Private Pike in Dad’s Army, of course – has died aged 77.

The actor’s death prompted no end of tributes on Twitter, including this particular clip, from the BBC’s Celebrity Mastermind, when Lavender appeared alongside fellow contestants including Yes legend, Rick Wakeman.

And this happened …

Well played, sirs!

To conclude …

And last word to – who else? – Rick Wakeman.

PS

Source @Berk_On_A_Bike