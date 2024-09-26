Andrew Tate really didn’t take this A++ takedown on the chin and it just makes it even more satisfying

Twitter Andrew tate takedowns

To the world – briefly – of the self-proclaimed misogynist and clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate, where he’s been appearing in a Romanian court house. Again.

Tate has been accused of human trafficking, sexual exploitation and rape, allegations he denies.

My life is a hilarious simulation. I’m sitting in a Romanian court with 30 women I’ve slept with and they’re all yelling at the judge I’m innocent and he should give me my 40million dollars back. The point of life is stories like this. Hilarious. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) September 23, 2024

Well, there’s hilarious, and then there’s hilarious.

And we mention it because of this A++ takedown by @TheWapplehouse which went viral for reasons which will become immediately apparent.

Ask the judge to return your chin pic.twitter.com/GihO5XjWUC — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) September 24, 2024

And first of all Tate did this …

Hahahahahaha bitch ass Andrew Tate turned off the replies from getting dunked on like this https://t.co/GlpfEdpIe4 — @a1extimmons.bsky.social & threads (@A1exTimmons) September 26, 2024

… but even more satifyingly, he did this.

no fucking way this bitch ass blocked me for this lmaoooo https://t.co/gLbHneSBud pic.twitter.com/uwJ9ZD8Hji — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) September 25, 2024

Snowflake champion of free speech.

so alpha of him — Bob (@emptytesticles) September 25, 2024

he’s scared of a shitposter — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) September 25, 2024

“Class, this is an example of why insecure males project hyper masculinity to try and get women and/or establish dominance. Man’s chin is lower than the clearance on his F750 pickup.” — topher. (@somegaveall) September 25, 2024

It’s funny that he’s way more sensitive about chin trolling than he was about the no-balls/swimsuit stuff — Alex Jewell (@bestfoodalex) September 25, 2024

And it’s happening all over, apparently!

Oh noes, where will I get all my dumbfuck adolescent machismo horseshit now? pic.twitter.com/v0B9wvpihr — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) September 26, 2024

Thoughts and prayers.

That’s not very alpha of him — topher. (@somegaveall) September 25, 2024

