Joe Biden’s brutally effective takedown of this Fox News reporter was one to remember

Joe Biden used a press conference to hit back at growing concerns about his memory and ability to carry out the job (and remember people’s names).

A justice department report which was later criticised as ‘highly partisan’ questioned Biden’s ability to remember key events and facts.

Biden wasn’t having any of it in a last-minute address described as ‘fiery’ and while it didn’t exactly lay everyone’s concerns to rest, it did feature this particularly satisfying exchange with a reporter from Fox News.

Fox reporter: How bad is your memory? President Biden: My memory is so bad I let you speak pic.twitter.com/3kBVW6OEh5 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 9, 2024

Boom.

Biden’s response was fire! — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 9, 2024

I literally gasped and laughed when Biden said that. — ️‍WINTER️‍⚧️ (@ChaoticLeftistW) February 9, 2024

That was a brilliant response! Hahaha — Pam Hemphill (@PamHemphill79) February 9, 2024

