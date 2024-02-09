Joe Biden’s brutally effective takedown of this Fox News reporter was one to remember
Joe Biden used a press conference to hit back at growing concerns about his memory and ability to carry out the job (and remember people’s names).
A justice department report which was later criticised as ‘highly partisan’ questioned Biden’s ability to remember key events and facts.
Biden wasn’t having any of it in a last-minute address described as ‘fiery’ and while it didn’t exactly lay everyone’s concerns to rest, it did feature this particularly satisfying exchange with a reporter from Fox News.
Fox reporter: How bad is your memory?
President Biden: My memory is so bad I let you speak pic.twitter.com/3kBVW6OEh5
