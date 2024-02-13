Politics

James Cleverly’s tweet warning against fraud got community noted for fraud and everyone’s irony meters broke

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 13th, 2024

The government has launched a campaign to help people spot attempts to defraud them.

Named ‘Stop! Think Fraud’, the National Campaign Against Fraud pulls together information usually given out by individual businesses, such as banks. As part of that campaign, Home Secretary James Cleverly shared this video.

There were the inevitable jokes.

There was also a Community Note added to correct the record.

The statement that fraud has reduced by 13% is misleading, when police reported fraud increased 15%, and UK Finance reported a 46% increase. The rate of fraud has in fact increased 128% compared with the year to Sept 2013.

If fraud is ‘wrongful or criminal deception intended to result in financial or personal gain’, what is it when you use incorrect data to get your party re-elected?

These comments captured the mood.

Damian Hastie said this –

It has to be better than Ten Years to Save the West.

