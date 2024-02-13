James Cleverly’s tweet warning against fraud got community noted for fraud and everyone’s irony meters broke

Politics

The government has launched a campaign to help people spot attempts to defraud them.

Named ‘Stop! Think Fraud’, the National Campaign Against Fraud pulls together information usually given out by individual businesses, such as banks. As part of that campaign, Home Secretary James Cleverly shared this video.

The impact of fraud can be heartbreaking, they don’t just steal your money; they steal your sense of security. Stop! Think Fraud, is our new campaign to help you spot fraud, protect yourself and seek help if you need it. https://t.co/vLfMyZrCVy pic.twitter.com/BFarVtApMg — James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) February 12, 2024

There were the inevitable jokes.

“Think fraud, think Infosys” is quite catchy really. https://t.co/2wvdiUQqjx — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) February 12, 2024

Brexit referendum.

PPE scandal

NOT including fraud figures in the crime statistics. Yeah – we DEFINITELY think fraud. Every time we look at you. https://t.co/ZBZiRykU75 — John West (@JohnWest_JAWS) February 12, 2024

There was also a Community Note added to correct the record.

If fraud is ‘wrongful or criminal deception intended to result in financial or personal gain’, what is it when you use incorrect data to get your party re-elected?

These comments captured the mood.

1.

So you've been Community Noted on multiple counts…on the subject of fraud. Oh the irony…. Would you consider the @Conservatives to be a "sh**hole" of a political party now? Cos the rest of us do….

See you at the ballot box… https://t.co/3Rt9iA6euK — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) February 12, 2024

2.

Even their tweet on fraud is itself fraudulent. See the community note. https://t.co/pihVg4gZZV — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 12, 2024

3.

Here is James Cleverly 'Community Message' owned for being fraudulent with the facts about…..FRAUD!

You can't make this up! #GeneralElectionNow #WeDemandBetter https://t.co/5FgUfDUJMN — GET TORIES DONE – GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) February 12, 2024

4.

They can't even tell the truth about fraud. https://t.co/ByAzfq2ySy — blackbladder (BB) #GTTO Rapscallion (@sincesixaneagle) February 12, 2024

5.

Hey Jimmy boy.

Can you look into this sharpish? https://t.co/em2mwqqcDB pic.twitter.com/5faothoP2v — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) February 12, 2024

6.

Didn't they fraudulently remove fraud from crime stats to fiddle the books? https://t.co/Uav2kMFAVR — Jake (@ToryWipeout) February 12, 2024

7.

A new Tory campaign on fraud has been community noted for making fraudulent claims. https://t.co/WUjS17SDpF — Florence (@LoxyFlo) February 12, 2024

8.

Hmm let’s start with the conservatives , cash for honours, Mone’s PPE scandal and Dodgy Dave. — Savan Qadir (@savanQadir) February 12, 2024

9.

Irony at its finest https://t.co/PH8EytwoiY — Dylan Bogg (@dylanbogg) February 12, 2024

10.

“The impact of fraud can be heartbreaking, they don’t just steal your money; they steal your sense of security.” A Public Service Announcement from the biggest organised crime unit in London since the Kray twins. https://t.co/I5CZRnG92C — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) February 12, 2024

11.

There you go James Cleverly… fixed it!!! pic.twitter.com/iEwUA7QFSn — GET TORIES DONE – GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) February 12, 2024

12.

Damian Hastie said this –

"Think Fraud" could be the title of many a Tory autobiography. — Damian Hastie (@DamianHastie) February 12, 2024

It has to be better than Ten Years to Save the West.

