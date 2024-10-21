‘What’s a sign to leave a party that not a lot of young people know?’ – 23 moments when you should make a swift exit

Life r/AskUK

There comes a moment at every party when the proceedings tip over from ‘brilliant fun’ into ‘every extra minute I spend here will cause me regret in the morning’.

The trick is knowing when that moment has arrived, which is something that only comes with long experience of waking up feeling dreadful and wishing you’d gone home five hours before you actually did. Reddit user NotThatOneGuuy posed the question:

‘What’s a sign to leave a party that not a lot of young people know?’

And people who had found themselves marinating in the dregs of too many bad parties had some sage advice for the youth of today.

1.

‘If there’s two or more guys being loud and one of them suddenly takes his shirt off, you have somewhere between one second and one minute to skedaddle before the fight starts.’

–I_am_Warthog

2.

‘When that one guy who got drunk first and had to be airlifted into a bed to come to his senses at the beginning of the party gets up and is ready for round two. Time to go, you do not want to see the round two.’

–Spare_Hornet

3.

‘When all the fun vibey people have left and it’s just the super drunk people trying to hold it together. Time to go.’

–growcomedy

4.

‘If the host starts cleaning up instead of socialising, it’s either time to help or time to leave.’

–scienceforbid

5.

‘A group of males that no one really knows show up.’

–groundsgonesour

6.

‘Host puts their hands on their knees, stands up and says ‘Well, it’s getting late.”

–xrc20

7.

‘There are people starting to trash the place.’

–Cheezel62

8.

‘I was at a party once with these guys that kept trying to fight everybody, saying they ‘just want to box’. Then, as everyone got drunk, they started throwing knives into the ceiling and walls, yep that was our cue to leave.’

–gonfreeces1993

9.

‘When the hosts yawn, leave. If the hosts don’t yawn, leave by the time half the guest have. Don’t stay until the end unless it’s your best friend.’

–LAC_NOS

10.

‘When the dog gets nervous.’

–Healthy-Brilliant549

11.

‘In my experience, when someone shares a Youtube video they’re excited about. The video is fine, but it inevitably leads to “Oh, that reminds me of one I saw!” leading to an unending chain of people sharing videos, most of the group bored at any given one.

The party is over, now its just people watching Youtube. Bail.’

–niveknhoj

12.

‘When that one girl starts drunk-crying and making a scene for nothing.’

–DigOnMaNuss