Trump showing off his French fry certification pin while visiting a Hurricane Helene-ravaged town earns him a Read the Room pin to go with it

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 22nd, 2024

Donald Trump‘s McDonald’s stunt has split the internet.

Some say it shows he’s down to earth, while pushing the false narrative that Kamala Harris lied about working there, but it simply reminded everyone else that he’s a clown who disrupts the life of ordinary workers.

We’re not sure it converted anyone to the MAGA cause, though it might have made one or two crave a McFlurry.

Trump was asked about his McDonald’s ‘shift’ while he was visiting the Hurricane Helene-battered town of Swannanoa in North Carolina.

The area’s Republican Congressman, Chuck Edwards, took the opportunity to kiss Trump’s boots – and we’re only saying boots because we’re so classy.

The Former Guy looked like a beaming toddler showing off a full potty, and the contrast with the very sombre reason for his visit highlighted the absurdity of it all.

If anyone thinks Trump earned the pin, we have a bridge to sell you.

Whether he did or he didn’t – and he didn’t – this is probably true.

It all led to this heartfelt and totally understandable reaction from a Swannanoa resident.

