Trump showing off his French fry certification pin while visiting a Hurricane Helene-ravaged town earns him a Read the Room pin to go with it

Donald Trump‘s McDonald’s stunt has split the internet.

Some say it shows he’s down to earth, while pushing the false narrative that Kamala Harris lied about working there, but it simply reminded everyone else that he’s a clown who disrupts the life of ordinary workers.

It's wild how after accusing Kamala Harris of faking working at McDonald's, Donald Trump went and faked working at McDonald's — David Pakman (@dpakman) October 21, 2024

We’re not sure it converted anyone to the MAGA cause, though it might have made one or two crave a McFlurry.

I was going to vote for Kamala Harris because Trump is an existential threat to the nation, but then he closed down a McDonalds and pretended to make French fries…and now I'm not sure. — Smite ⚡️ (@7Smite4) October 20, 2024

Trump was asked about his McDonald’s ‘shift’ while he was visiting the Hurricane Helene-battered town of Swannanoa in North Carolina.

Trump on McDonald's: "You never know about life. You never know what's good, what's bad. You do something that's gonna be great, it's ok. You do something that's supposed to be ok. This was supposed to be a routine stop & it turned into a monster. But it was a beautiful monster" pic.twitter.com/zlOMhQakOD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2024

The area’s Republican Congressman, Chuck Edwards, took the opportunity to kiss Trump’s boots – and we’re only saying boots because we’re so classy.

Edwards: I also own McDonald's restaurants and I know that you perfected your skills behind the counter a day or so ago and it was my honor to present president trump with the french fry certification pin pic.twitter.com/s7Up4ghaIG — Acyn (@Acyn) October 21, 2024

The Former Guy looked like a beaming toddler showing off a full potty, and the contrast with the very sombre reason for his visit highlighted the absurdity of it all.

Barack Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize. Joe Biden received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Kamala Harris received Time Person of the Year. Donald Trump got a French Fry certification pin. pic.twitter.com/EdMggn4FhG — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 21, 2024

a fake-rich demagogue standing in front of an obliterated town full of displaced people being awarded a token medal for pretending to work at a fast food restaurant that pays less than the cost of a living wage this is it this is the ultimate moment of capitalism https://t.co/oCwUVTH6xt — Miss Gender (@girldrawsghosts) October 21, 2024

Finally, an award that Obama doesn't have https://t.co/KtNTRqPUeo — reginald edwards (@reginaldedward3) October 21, 2024

Trump will wear it right next to the tiny wings he earned for being a good boy on the plane. — Sure Rants-Alot (@voxrob) October 21, 2024

*Stands in front of the rubble from devastated communities after a natural disaster* “Here’s our French Fryer of the Day award!” https://t.co/PzRZvwUE8u — MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) October 21, 2024

The french fry certification pin. How is this real life? https://t.co/Pbp6wAt6dg — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) October 21, 2024

Donald Trump is an embarrassment and going to a place that was devastated by a hurricane and showing off his lame pin is vile. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 21, 2024

A french fry certification pin? They literally make up awards so they can present him with them. https://t.co/EYoBOUkJCY — Rose Benson (@RoseBensonDC) October 21, 2024

Asheville residents: We lost our house, our car, and everything we own, and my neighbors died. Trump: But have you seen my French fry pin?! https://t.co/iSiCH5FxOz — Kat Packer (@PackerKats) October 21, 2024

* 95 confirmed fatalities

* $30 billion in property damage

* one “French Fry Certification Pin”#Helene $MCD https://t.co/Uqr2bhIHq2 — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) October 21, 2024

Unfuckingbelievable. A participation trophy for haphazardly operating a fryer while in a region where people have died and lost everything. https://t.co/48jlIXAqIG — Kristi Nychole ☮️ (@kristinychole) October 21, 2024

This guy should move to North Korea and present Kim Jong Un with this pin. Such cringeworthy, culty idiocy. https://t.co/OnG6UYmmei — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) October 21, 2024

This is the most immature and childish person ever put forth by a major party. The world is laughing at them. — Chris Wozney (@ChrisWozney) October 21, 2024

I have to be honest with you, it’s hard for anyone to run a successful presidential campaign against a man who has a french fry certificate pin. A McDonald’s french fry certificate pin no less! Harris is in trouble! — DTM Woodworks (@DTM_Woodworks) October 21, 2024

Trump receives his McDonald’s French Fry Certification Pin today while blocking traffic all over the surrounding area for hours at a disaster site. pic.twitter.com/IPFxpgJxMB — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 21, 2024

Trump: ‘This is the highest award you can get as a civilian. It's the equivalent of the Congressional Medal of Honor, but civilian version, it's actually much better, because everyone gets the Congressional Medal of Honor, they're soldiers. They're either in very bad shape… — Freddie Lloyd Case (@flc9105) October 21, 2024

If anyone thinks Trump earned the pin, we have a bridge to sell you.

There is no way he passed the test I dare a reporter to ask him any one of these questions. FRAUD pic.twitter.com/2oZFCbLrk3 — ugene (@BreakingNews4X) October 21, 2024

Whether he did or he didn’t – and he didn’t – this is probably true.

This may be the most tone deaf thing ever done by a candidate. https://t.co/ptnlaqCkoD — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 21, 2024

It all led to this heartfelt and totally understandable reaction from a Swannanoa resident.

Donald Trump is standing in front of the broken rubble of my neighbors homes flashing a "french fry certification pin." My home was ravaged by one of the worst national disasters in recorded history and he is making it about him. I can't say what I think of this man in public. https://t.co/wvISu2V45h — Matt G. Metcalf (@MattMetcalf) October 21, 2024

