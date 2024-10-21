People are convinced Tess Daly doesn’t know how to clap and now we can’t stop watching

Celebrity Strictly Come Dancing tess daly

As if the 20th anniversary series of Strictly Come Dancing needed another scandal, along comes this!

It’s not really a scandal, obviously, but it is a particularly good spot from Saturday night’s edition of the celebrity shake a leg show, a clip of Tess Daly clapping except … she’s not actually clapping.

And of all the many responses, they surely don’t come truer than this.

this would have gone triple platinum on tv burp https://t.co/una6pfqsDh — Sam Caton (@SamCaton_) October 20, 2024

Amen to that.

Except it turns out there might be a very good reason for Daly’s comedy clap. And it’s not that she doesn’t actually know how to clap – it’s this.

When you clasp next to a mic it sounds bad, so you just mime. Is standard. — ACT 2 CAM (@ACT2CAM) October 21, 2024

And they weren’t the only one to suggest it.

It's what they do on TV. Remember reading something from Susie Dent (I think) a couple of years ago that they do 'fake' clapping on Countdown as it would mess up the audio, and instead just add the applause electronically (obviously at Strictly you have the audience for that) — A Yorkshire CCC Grumbler (@YCCC33) October 20, 2024

And yet!

Yeah I don’t doubt that, but at least make it believable — Jon (@JonnyBWoode) October 20, 2024

Fair point. And – we say this as someone who has never worked in a TV studio or on a TV programme of any sort – couldn’t they just turn the mic down?

To conclude …

Harry hill eyeing up this clip pic.twitter.com/Wa77Gast0H — Shelly (@minxmish) October 21, 2024

And this.

We need him more than ever. — CROOKED TEETH (@crookedteethuk) October 21, 2024

