People are convinced Tess Daly doesn’t know how to clap and now we can’t stop watching

John Plunkett. Updated October 21st, 2024

As if the 20th anniversary series of Strictly Come Dancing needed another scandal, along comes this!

It’s not really a scandal, obviously, but it is a particularly good spot from Saturday night’s edition of the celebrity shake a leg show, a clip of Tess Daly clapping except … she’s not actually clapping.

And of all the many responses, they surely don’t come truer than this.

Amen to that.

Except it turns out there might be a very good reason for Daly’s comedy clap. And it’s not that she doesn’t actually know how to clap – it’s this.

And they weren’t the only one to suggest it.

And yet!

Fair point. And – we say this as someone who has never worked in a TV studio or on a TV programme of any sort – couldn’t they just turn the mic down?

To conclude …

And this.

