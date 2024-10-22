Twitter New York Times

Like most other newspapers, the New York Times is a bit freer about what its opinion columnists write, with things like ‘I Created an A.I. Voice to Prank Telemarketers. But the Joke’s On Us’, ‘The Sexiest Year of My Life Involved Zero Sex’, and ‘Forget The Yacht. The Best Travel Is On Foot. Through Wilderness’ making the cut.

It also features political opinion, which is where the likes of ‘Why Isn’t Harris Clobbering Trump? These 15 Swing State Voters Can Tell You’ and ‘The Political Cost to Kamala Harris of Not Answering Direct Questions’ come in.

There’s a huge clue in the name of the very funny Twitter/X account – New York Times Pitchbot – and when we say they nail it, we mean they absolutely nail it.

Here are a few favourites.

1.

There is no way that something like climate change can be caused by humans. But it's clear that the government can control the weather. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) October 8, 2024

2.

Meteorologists say dropping nuclear bombs on a hurricane wouldn’t work. But this venture capitalist isn’t so sure. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) October 8, 2024

3.

We wanted to understand why Critical Race Theory was being taught in Middle Earth schools. So we talked to three Orcs at a Panera Bread in Mordor. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) September 6, 2022

4.

Whether it’s AOC believing that the US should have single-payer health care or MTG believing that Hillary Clinton killed a kid, skinned the kid, and wore the kid’s skin as a face mask, charismatic women on both sides of the aisle have espoused controversial opinions. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) April 4, 2023

5.

Immigrants are flooding across our border and weakening our country. Many are drug addicts, who father out-of-wedlock children, refuse to pay their bills, and show more loyalty to our foreign adversaries than they do to the United States. by Elon Musk — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) October 1, 2024

6.

The Ethicist | I overheard our nanny celebrating getting 10K of her student loans forgiven. Is it ok to reduce her salary by 10K? — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) August 25, 2022

7.

Yes, Harris is thoughtful, prepared, and clear. But her facial expressions may turn off some male voters. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) September 11, 2024

8.

Fascism has been on the rise in the United States as never before over the past eight years. Here is why we spent those eight years mostly writing articles about the dangers of wokeness at American universities. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) October 13, 2024

9.

How Tesla became the Axe body spray of cars — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) October 24, 2022

10.